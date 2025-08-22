DATAMATIXX 2025 Summit & Awards Celebrates Trailblazers in Data, AI, and Programmatic Excellence

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: The fourth edition of DATAMATIXX 2025, Adgully's flagship annual summit and awards platform, concluded on a high note on 13th August 2025 at Novotel Mumbai International Airport, spotlighting the future of data, AI, creativity, and programmatic power.

Themed "Redefining Data-Driven Future: Where Privacy, AI, Creativity, and Programmatic Power Converge", the day-long summit brought together leaders and changemakers to decode how businesses can harness data and AI to unlock growth, innovation, and enhanced customer experiences. The power-packed conference was followed by the prestigious DATAMATIXX 2025 Awards, which recognized pathbreaking work across data-led marketing, advertising, and technology initiatives.

This year's award winners included some of the most innovative players in the ecosystem:

- Best AI Tech Agency of the Year - Mobavenue

- Mobile Marketing Platform of the Year - AnyMind Group

- Best Data-Driven Marketing Platform - PrsmX

- Data-Tech Consultancy of the Year - 0101.TODAY

Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO, Adgully, said: "The conversations and recognitions at DATAMATIXX 2025 reflect the new realitydata is no longer a back-end enabler but the frontline driver of creativity, trust, and business transformation. The award winners represent how technology, ethics, and imagination can come together to create meaningful impact for brands and consumers alike. With this platform, we aim to inspire the industry to not just chase numbers, but to craft stories and strategies that define the future."

DATAMATIXX 2025 was presented by Teads, powered by Channel Factory, with Cere One as Associate Partner. AnyMind and Globale Media came on board as Gold Partners, while Fabelle was the Gifting Partner.

With a curated agenda of knowledge sessions, networking opportunities, and the celebration of data excellence, DATAMATIXX 2025 once again reinforced its position as the definitive platform for driving dialogue on the future of data, AI, and programmatic innovation in India.

About Adgully

Founded in 2009, Adgully is a leading digital destination for news, insights, and analysis in media, marketing, advertising, and entertainment. With a strong portfolio of high-impact IPs such as DIGIXX, SCREENEXX, MOBEXX, IMAGEXX, DATAMATIXX, and CMO's Charcha, Adgully continues to drive industry conversations and spotlight innovation across the ecosystem.

Expanding its global footprint, Adgully also operates Adgully Middle East, Adgully Asia, and The PR Postdedicated platforms that provide region-specific insights and amplify voices across global communications and marketing landscapes.

