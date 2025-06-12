VMPL

Kukkuwada (Karnataka) [India], June 12: Davangere Sugar Company Limited (DSCL), one of India's oldest integrated sugar manufacturers, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025. The company posted resilient performance driven by operational efficiency, a strong ethanol focus, and expanded farmer engagement.

Quarterly Performance (Q4 FY25)

* Total Income: ₹57.48 crore

* Profit Before Tax: ₹2.25 crore

* EBITDA: ₹10.25 crore

Full-Year Financial Highlights (FY25)

* Revenue from Operations: ₹216.76 crore

* Profit After Tax: ₹10.83 crore

* EBITDA: ₹53.75 crore, marking an 8% year-on-year growth

Abhijith G Shamanur, Executive Director, Davangere Sugar Company Limited

,threw more light on the company's performance, "At Davangere Sugar, we are committed to driving sustainable growth that benefits not just our business, but also the communities we serve. Our strong performance this year reflects the success of our integrated model one that blends traditional sugar manufacturing with green energy initiatives like ethanol and cogeneration. As we expand our farmer partnerships and diversify into newer cultivation zones, we remain focused on creating long-term value through innovation, inclusivity, and environmental responsibility."

Strategic Focus on Ethanol & Maize Procurement

In alignment with national policy encouraging ethanol production from maize, DSCL is actively scaling up maize procurement from multiple regions. This initiative supports the Government of India's ethanol blending goals and is strengthened by the establishment of a National Coordinating Agency through NAFED, enhancing farmer-to-factory supply chains.

Strengthening Farmer Partnerships

To secure raw material availability and support farmer welfare, DSCL has introduced several key initiatives:

* Subsidised sugarcane seed and input distribution

* Plantation subsidies to incentivize acreage expansion

* Target of cultivating 15,000 acres of sugarcane in the upcoming season

Additionally, the company is expanding sugarcane cultivation into traditionally non-cane growing areas, bringing new communities into the value chain. Farmers are supported with timely payments, access to credit, and training in modern agricultural practices.

Robust Infrastructure Enabling Scale

DSCL operates a fully integrated facility in Kukkuwada, Karnataka, featuring:

* 6,000 TCD sugar crushing capacity

* 65 KLPD ethanol production unit

* 24.45 MW cogeneration power plant

* 165 acres of land housing five warehouses with 60,000 tonnes of storage capacity

This infrastructure ensures consistent supply, operational resilience, and the ability to meet growing market demand.

Commitment to Sustainability and Regional Development

DSCL promotes a Zero Waste approach and actively invests in Green Energy initiatives. Beyond its core business, the company contributes to regional growth by generating employment and uplifting rural economies. Its integrated, sustainability-driven model delivers long-term value for all stakeholders.

About Davangere Sugar Company Limited (DSCL)

Established in 1970, Davangere Sugar Company Limited (DSCL) is today a leading player in the sugar industry. The Karnataka-based company has evolved from a traditional sugar manufacturer into a diversified enterprise contributing to India's green energy goals. With a legacy spanning over five decades, DSCL has diversified operations encompassing sugar manufacturing, ethanol production, and co-generation of power. The company's efforts in ethanol production and cogeneration reflect its commitment to sustainable development and circular economy practices.

