Dave Sidhu's "Bhole Ki Bhool" pilot episode completes post-production

New Delhi [India], December 26: The pilot episode of the upcoming Hindi comedy series "Bhole Ki Bhool", directed by and starring Dave Sidhu, has completed its post-production, the makers said on Tuesday.

Produced under the banner of Tracktouch Production, the series is conceived as a situational comedy with episode runtimes ranging between 20 and 24 minutes. The narrative explores themes of faith, ambition, and moral choices through humor-driven storytelling.

The pilot establishes a contrast between two central characters a Pujari whose greed leads to disruption and chaos, and an Iyer whose humility, kindness, and selflessness result in balance and fulfillment. Using comedy as its core language, the story highlights the consequences of unchecked ambition versus integrity and compassion.

Veteran actor Govind Namdev appears in a pivotal role, portraying a character of Lord Shankar, supported by Mansee Sharma, Kangan Sharma, Deepak Rai, Parul Lakhanpal, and Saritha Ramdas Menon. The pilot episode is written by Raahi, with cinematography by Rah Sharma, editing by Sachin Gour, and music and sound design by Yash Soni.

Speaking about the project, Dave Sidhu said, "The pilot marks an important milestone for us, and we are now focused on taking the series to the right OTT platform. Working with a veteran actor like Govind Namdev has been a special experience and added depth to the storytelling."

Shot across Sydney, Australia, and Mumbai, India, the pilot reflects an international visual canvas while remaining rooted in Indian cultural sensibilities. With post-production now wrapped, the makers are preparing for OTT distribution as the next step toward the series' release.

