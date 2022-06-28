Dawid Malan, Fateh Education's brand ambassador bats for children from KHUSHII NGO

Leading Indian Study Abroad Consultant - Fateh Education in collaboration with KHUSHII NGO organised an exhibition match of Fateh's brand ambassador - ICC World No. 1 T20 Batsman (2021), Dawid Malan with the underserved children in Sangam Vihar, yesterday.

'Conquer your dreams' is the philosophy that Fateh Education lives by and the event was organised to help the children think big and motivate them to pursue their dreams. The students who attended the event came from weaker economic sections of the society, studying at nearby government schools. They are beneficiaries of one of the programs run by KHUSHII which aims to improve age-appropriate learning curves through remedial education.

Talking about his experience with the children, leading batsman, Dawid Malan said, "Today I interacted with the young and vibrant India, where dreams and passion are followed despite the odds - when it comes to cricket or life in general. I believe that no matter what the circumstances are - you must have the grit, determination and hard work to fuel your ambition and conquer your dreams. I feel delighted to be able to interact with these children, share some life lessons and take back some great memories."

Suneet Singh Kochar, Co-founder, and CEO, of Fateh Education, said, "Educational inequity is a huge concern in India and in pursuit of making a difference, we at Fateh Education are happy to partner with KHUSHII to help bridge this gap today through this event and in the future through more of these purposeful collaborations. We at Fateh Education believe that education is empowerment, and we hope our efforts give flight to these children's dreams."

Speaking at the event, Harish Gosain, Executive Director, KHUSHII, said, "Sports has the power to ignite the strong cross-curricular potential in children. It reinforces existing curricula and imbibes respect, equity, and inclusion. Today, I am ecstatic that Dawid is amongst us and he let us all, especially the children, witness his life so closely."

KHUSHII presently works in 12 states across India, with 48 governmental schools and learning centres supporting 45,000 children. As a self-implementing direct-to-beneficiary organisation, KHUSHII has been both effective and efficient in helping a child's holistic development by addressing learning gaps, ensuring good mental and physical health, imparting life skills, and providing vocational training courses and skilling opportunities for ensuring sustainable development of children. Since 2003, KHUSHII has positively impacted the lives of 1.5 million children and community members.

Founded in 2004, by an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta, Fateh Education has been providing personalized international higher education consulting to study in the UK and Ireland. Fateh has over 120 university partnerships and 100 plus employees across 8 offices in India. The organization is also a member of the British Council with UCAS accreditation and is an authorized partner of Education in Ireland. Since its inception, Fateh has guided over 26,000 students to conquer their dreams.

Started as an IELTS training institute in Delhi, Fateh bagged the coveted 'Award of Excellence' Extra learn by University of Cambridge ESOL Examinations. To further cater to the needs of students, Fateh ventured into study abroad counselling with the UK and Ireland as the key focus markets.

Fateh Education is also the proud winner of 'the Best Consultant award' from Enterprise Ireland; 4 years in a row, a recognition signifying the market leadership for Irish higher education consulting in India. They are a close second for UK higher education consulting.

Fateh Education envisions to be the market leader in study abroad consulting space for the UK and go beyond excellence to provide the finest quality of personalized services to its students while maintaining market leadership for Irish higher education consulting.

