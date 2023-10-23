Dayal Opticals Expands, Unveils First Store in Mohali

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], October 23: Dayal Opticals, a leading luxury eyewear retailer in India, celebrated a significant milestone on August 1, 2023, with the grand opening of its first store in Mohali. With over six decades of history, Dayal Opticals is renowned for its exceptional curation of luxury eyewear and a commitment to expanding its legacy. The new store, located in mall CP 67, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, marks a new chapter in Dayal Opticals' journey, extending its premium eyewear solutions to the Mohali region.

Dayal Opticals: A Legacy of Excellence Unlike Any Other

Founded in 1961, Dayal Opticals has evolved from a single Lajpat Nagar outlet to 13 branches in Delhi-NCR and now its inaugural Mohali presence. In 2020, the brand ventured into online retail, ensuring customers receive the same quality products and personalised services as offered in its physical stores.

Dayal Opticals' uniqueness lies in its exclusive range of luxury brands. From international fashion houses like Chanel, Dior, Cartier, to boutique labels like Lindberg, Maybach, Chrome Hearts, Vava, and Capote, the retailer offers unparalleled variety. Dedicated teams frequently visit global fashion hubs, such as Milan, Paris, and Germany, to handpick the latest eyewear trends. The result is a collection of luxury eyewear unavailable elsewhere in India.

Dayal Opticals' emphasis on customer experience, authenticity, market adaptability, and staying current with global trends sets it apart. Expert optometrists and state-of-the-art examination tools ensure customers receive tailored solutions for their visual needs.

An Exciting First-of-its-Kind Venture in Mohali

The Mohali store introduces an extensive range of exclusive luxury eyewear brands, including frames, lenses, sunglasses, and accessories. Customers can access the latest styles and innovations in luxury eyewear under one roof. Dayal Opticals' commitment to excellence extends beyond products, focusing on personalized service and advice to build lasting customer relationships.

The decision to expand to Mohali reflects the city's dynamic culture, fashion-forward populace, and growing demand for premium eyewear experiences. The new store's location in mall CP 67 places it at the heart of Mohali, making top-quality eyewear easily accessible to residents.

As Dayal Opticals opens its doors in Mohali, it reinforces its legacy of combining vision care with fashion-forward trends. The brand's dedication extends to providing customers across India not only with exclusive luxury eyewear but also a gateway to sharper vision and enhanced style.

Sarvash Kalra, CEO of Dayal Opticals, expressed his enthusiasm for the Mohali expansion, saying, "The opening of our store in Mohali signifies a momentous occasion for us. Since 1961, Dayal Opticals has been committed to providing customers with uniquely-curated luxury eyewear and an experience that reflects our passion for vision and style. As we step beyond Delhi-NCR for the first time and into the vibrant city of Mohali, we are excited to bring our legacy of quality, innovation, and personalized care to the residents. As their need for conscious, premium quality eyewear continues to grow, we at Dayal Opticals are happy to accompany them on a journey to the future of optical fashion and technology."

For more information about Dayal Opticals and its new Mohali store, visit www.dayalopticalsindia.com.

