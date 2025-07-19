DBS Conferred Three Global Awards, Including the Most Prestigious 'World's Best Bank' Accolade, by Euromoney

BusinessWire India

Singapore, July 19: DBS scored a hat-trick of global wins at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025. This included receiving the "World's Best Bank" accolade, marking the third time that the bank has clinched Euromoney's top accolade since 2019. The recognition is a testament to DBS' solid financial performance, unwavering commitment to customer excellence, relentless focus on innovation and strong sense of purpose. DBS was also named the inaugural winner in the "World's Best Bank for Customer Experience" category and "World's Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility" for the second time. In another maiden win from Euromoney, DBS has been recognised as the Best Digital Bank for SMEs in India, underlining the value that its digital-first offering has delivered for customers domestically as well.

"At a time of economic uncertainty and rapid technological change, DBS stands out for its future-forward approach, focus on trust and reliability, and proven ability to realise value from technology investments," said Dominic O'Neill, Head of Banking, Euromoney, in its award citation.

"The bank's agile-at-scale transformation has shown fruits in revenues and customer satisfaction, and low staff turnover rates are a result of investing in its employees throughout their careers, and of an underlying sense of purpose, including to social and environment causes. DBS has also demonstrated how banks can steer their organisations towards excellence in customer service. All this has had an impact on its financial results and shareholder returns, which have both reached record levels."

In 2024, DBS' total income of SGD 22.3 billion and net profit of SGD 11.4 billion were both at new highs. Return on equity of 18.0% was one of the highest among developed market banks. The bank was also the first Singapore-listed company to cross USD 100 billion in market capitalisation.

On the customer front, DBS has continued to innovate to make banking simpler, more effortless and highly personalised. In 2024, this included engaging more than 13 million customers across the region through 1.2 billion AI-powered personalised nudges to guide them towards better investment and financial decisions. Last year, the bank more than doubled economic outcomes from AI to SGD 750 million through over 370 use cases. It also continued to mature the way it manages through journeys, improving customer satisfaction, turnaround times and other customer outcomes in the process.

DBS' commitment to corporate responsibility cuts across the environmental, social and governance pillars. To help drive Asia's transition to a low-carbon economy, DBS has committed SGD 89 billion in sustainable financing commitments net of repayments. It has also pledged up to SGD 1 billion and over 1.5 million volunteer hours in the coming decade, starting 2024, to improve lives and livelihoods of the low-income and underprivileged in Asia.

Tan Su Shan, DBS CEO, said: "We are very honoured to be conferred three global awards, including the 'World's Best Bank' accolade, by Euromoney. Innovation and purpose are integral to the DBS culture, driven by our desire to make banking simpler and more effortless for customers, as well as to do real things for real people. To be recognised for our commitment to customers and society, who are at the heart of everything we do at DBS, is very gratifying. We will continue to be that trusted, purpose-driven and transformative partner that everyone can count on."

Rajat Verma, Managing Director and CEO, DBS Bank India, added "The recognition from Euromoney is an affirmation of the trust our customers place in us and the impact we have on the communities we serve. The first-time award for 'Best Digital Bank for SMEs' in India has reinforced that our support for SMEs is truly valued, as we help them innovate, internationalise and increase competitiveness."

DBS received its first global Best Bank title in 2018, when New York-based Global Finance named it the Best Bank in the World. That same year, The Banker, a publication by the Financial Times, awarded DBS the title of Global Bank of the Year. In the years that followed, DBS continued to earn top honours, with Euromoney and Global Finance conferring their highest accolades in 2019 (Euromoney), 2020 (Global Finance), and 2021 (Euromoney). This latest World's Best Bank win marks the eighth time DBS has been recognised for its global leadership.

