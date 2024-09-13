DC Books Marks Golden Jubilee Milestone with Celebrations in Kozhikode and Thrissur

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India] September 12: DC Books, a premier name in Indian publishing, recently celebrated a pivotal moment—its Golden Jubilee. The commemorations focused on its remarkable 50-year journey and its lasting contributions to Malayalam literature and Kerala's cultural identity, with key events in Kozhikode and Thrissur.

The celebrations commenced on August 29, 2024, at the Muhammed Abdhurahiman Sahib Memorial Jubilee Hall in Kozhikode, a city now recognized as a UNESCO City of Literature. This event, “Devoted to Literature,” underscored the deep literary heritage of Kozhikode and spotlighted the crucial roles that both DC Books and the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) have played in cultivating a thriving literary culture. The launch of several new books, spanning a variety of genres, added vibrancy to the event, as established and emerging authors interacted with an eager audience of readers.

Reflecting on the Golden Jubilee, DC Books’ Managing Director, Ravi Deecee, remarked, “This milestone is a celebration not just for DC Books, but for the entire literary ecosystem in Kerala. Kozhikode's designation as a UNESCO City of Literature reinforces the contributions we and KLF have made to the region's literary landscape over the past five decades.”

A highlight of the Kozhikode event was the 26th DC Kizhakemuri Commemorative Oration, delivered by noted writer and historian Manu S. Pillai. His lecture, titled “What is History?” engaged the audience with thought-provoking insights into the nature of historical narratives. K. Satchidanandan, President of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, presided over the event, stressing the importance of literary festivals in fostering intellectual dialogue.

The Golden Jubilee festivities continued in Thrissur on September 7, 2024. Inaugurated by Hon'ble Minister V.N. Vasavan, this event featured a keynote address by acclaimed author M. Mukundan. Renowned historian Ramachandra Guha delivered the Golden Jubilee Oration on “Where History and Literature Meet,” offering a compelling exploration of the relationship between these two fields. He deliberately avoided political discourse, instead focusing on how literature serves as a mirror reflecting societal and historical contexts. Through examples of poets like Faiz Ahmed Faiz and W.H. Auden, Guha illustrated the profound emotional and societal impacts of historical events, including the partition.

The lecture was structured into two segments: “Literature as History” and “History as Literature.” Guha posited that while creative writers are primarily motivated by artistic expression, they often provide deep insights into the societies they portray. He also examined the potential for historians to produce literary works, citing his own biographies on figures such as Verrier Elwin and Palwankar Balu as examples of how historical analysis can intertwine with literary narrative, offering nuanced perspectives on individual lives within their historical contexts.

Thrissur also saw the release of 17 new literary works across diverse genres. Among the notable titles were Thapomayiyude Achan by E. Santhosh Kumar and Manalpava by Manoj Kurur, alongside poetry collections from K. Satchidanandan and Balachandran Chullikkadu. The celebrations concluded with a musical tribute to legendary Malayalam lyricists P. Bhaskaran, Vayalar Rama Varma, O.N.V. Kurup, and Yusufali Kechery.

Founded in 1974 by the visionary Dominic Chacko Kizhakemuri, DC Books has risen to prominence as one of India's leading publishing houses, particularly noted for its extensive catalog of Malayalam literature. Over the years, it has transformed local reading habits and established itself as a formidable national brand, recognized for its commitment to making literature accessible and engaging. With an impressive output of approximately 1,500 titles annually, DC Books stands as a beacon of literary excellence, holding the distinction of being the first ISO-certified book publisher in India. In its 50-year journey, DC Books has not only transformed the reading habits of Malayali readers but also cemented its position as a national literary powerhouse.

