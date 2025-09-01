Dcluttr Raises Pre-Seed Round from Campus Fund to Revolutionize Growth Marketing for Quick Commerce Brands

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 1: Dcluttr, an AI copilot for growth marketing that empowers quick commerce brands to harness the power of data and AI, has raised a pre-seed round from Campus Fund. The investment will accelerate product development, expand its customer base across India's rapidly growing quick commerce ecosystem, and advance its mission of democratising advanced AI analytics and automations for every brand.

Co-founded by Satwik Bhardwaj (BE Computer Science, NSIT) and Ritvik Nagpal (BE Computer Science, NSIT), Dcluttr addresses critical challenges of inventory management, visibility enhancement, pricing optimisation, and ad campaign targeting for hyperlocal demand generation across quick commerce platforms.

The founding duo brings a unique blend of technical expertise and deep D2C experience. Satwik has worked on omnichannel solutions at Walmart Global Tech and led growth marketing at Y Combinator-backed AccioJob, while Ritvik brings proven software engineering experience from Microsoft. Previously, they co-founded SuperCrew, which supported 40+ D2C brands with growth marketing and tech solutionsgiving them firsthand insights into the pain points they are now solving.

"Dcluttr represents the future of data-driven growth marketing as quick commerce is now not the edge, but the default," said Richa Bajpai, Founder & CEO of Campus Fund. "We're backing a founding team that understands both the technical complexities of data integration and the real-world challenges faced by quick commerce brands. They're not just aggregating datathey're building the AI infrastructure that will power smarter, faster growth decisions for India's next generation of digital brands."

Unlike traditional platforms that provide only reactive insights, Dcluttr integrates third-party data with brand intelligence to deliver real-time analytics and automations. Its conversational AI interface makes complex data accessible and actionable, helping brands proactively respond to dips in campaign ROAS, inventory stockouts, or pricing mismatcheswhile also enabling product performance comparison across pin codes to optimise hyperlocal operations.

The opportunity is immense: India's quick commerce market is valued at $3.3 billion today, growing at a staggering 101% CAGR, and projected to reach $40 billion by 2030. Within the broader $123 billion e-commerce market, the hyperlocal nature of quick commercewith 3,000+ dark storescreates unprecedented complexity in tracking availability, visibility, competition, and marketing at a locality level.

"While quick commerce has made life easier for consumers, it has added huge complexities for brands," said Satwik Bhardwaj, Co-founder & CEO of Dcluttr. "We're building an AI-powered full-stack solution that helps brands accelerate growth by solving challenges ranging from inventory placement to ad budget optimisation. Campus Fund's backing validates our vision of becoming the definitive global AI growth marketing platform for digital-first brands."

The funding will primarily support technology development, product design, sales, and operational scaling, while also enabling deeper integrations across India's digital commerce ecosystem. With long-term ambitions to build a unified e-commerce operating system, Dcluttr is eyeing expansion into the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Dcluttr now joins Campus Fund's growing portfolio of student-led ventures reshaping India's digital commerce landscape, powered by exceptional founders building AI-first solutions for the next wave of Indian entrepreneurship.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor