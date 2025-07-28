Deadline to Opt for UPS Extended to September 30, 2025: What Govt Employees Need to Know

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 28: The Government of India has extended the cut-off date for opting into the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) until 30th September 2025. This move gives central government employees more time to weigh their options between UPS and the National Pension System (NPS). Here's a breakdown of what this means, who is eligible, and how to make the switch.

Understanding the Deadline Extension

The Ministry of Finance has extended the UPS option window from the earlier deadline of June 30, 2025, to September 30, 2025. This extension came in response to multiple requests from stakeholders, including government employees and their families, seeking more time to make a well-informed decision about retirement planning.

This change applies to:

-Central government employees in service as of April 1, 2025.

-Past retirees are eligible under the specified conditions.

-Legally wedded spouses of deceased eligible retirees

What is the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)?

The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) was launched on April 1, 2025, under the National Pension System. It is designed to offer an assured monthly pension and a lump sum payout at the time of retirement. The scheme is based on a fund-backed structure that ensures timely contributions and benefits after retirement.

In contrast, NPS is a market-linked scheme. The payout under NPS depends on market performance, whereas UPS assures a fixed monthly pension based on your last drawn salary and years of service.

Who can Opt for the Unified Pension Scheme?

The following categories are eligible to choose the Unified Pension Scheme:

-In-service Central Government employees as of 1st April 2025.

-Retired Central Government employees who:

-Have completed a minimum of 10 years of service.

-Retired on or before March 31, 2025.

-Retired under Rule 56(j), provided it was not treated as a penalty.

-Legally wedded spouses of deceased eligible retirees

New recruits in central government roles must opt for UPS within 30 days of joining.

What Happens if you Miss the Deadline?

If a government employee does not submit a request to switch to UPS by 30th September 2025, it will be automatically considered that they have chosen to stay with NPS. The government has not issued any further announcements, so this extension is currently regarded as the final window to switch to the Unified Pension Scheme.

Can you Switch Back to NPS Later?

No, once a central government employee opts for UPS, the decision is final. There is no option to revert to NPS later. Hence, it's essential to evaluate all pros and cons before making the shift.

What Happens to the Existing Corpus?

When an employee transitions from NPS to UPS, the funds already accumulated under their NPS account will be transferred to the PRAN account tagged under UPS. This ensures continuity of pension contributions and tracking under the new system.

Conclusion

With the deadline now extended to 30th September 2025, central government employees have more time to make a thoughtful decision about their retirement planning. Choosing between the National Pension System and the Unified Pension Scheme is not just a paperwork taskit directly influences post-retirement financial stability. While NPS offers market-linked flexibility, UPS brings predictability through assured monthly payouts.

Evaluate your long-term needs, understand your risk appetite, and choose the pension scheme that aligns best with your future goals. Use this extended window wisely, as the option, once exercised, cannot be reversed.

FAQs

1. Is it compulsory to switch to UPS?

No, switching is optional. Employees can choose to stay with NPS if they prefer market-based growth.

2. What if I joined after April 1, 2025?

If you joined after April 1, 2025, you will be considered a new employee. In that case, you will have 30 days from your date of joining to opt for the UPS. The three-month window applies only to employees who were already part of the organisation as of April 1, 2025.

3. Can I change my mind after selecting UPS?

No, the choice is final and cannot be reversed once made.

4. Will gratuity be provided under UPS?

Yes, gratuity has been extended to those opting for the Unified Pension Scheme.

5. What's the easiest way to apply?

The online method via the eNPS portal is straightforward and guided. Offline submission through nodal offices is also available.

