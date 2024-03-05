Deakin University and NSDC International launch Global Job Readiness Program to elevate Indian talent with essential industry skills

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 5: Deakin University, Australia ranked among the top 1 per cent of universities worldwide and India's consistent partner in providing world-class education and skilling along with NSDC International (NSDCI), a subsidiary of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) announced the launch of Global Job Readiness Program (GJRP) on Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) platform. A groundbreaking initiative, the GJRP is all set to mark a transformational milestone in the education and training sector by successfully enhancing the capabilities of India's talent pool in critical, industry-relevant skills.

The GJRP has been made available on the Skill India Digital Hub platform which will provide learners with an accessible and user-friendly interface to upgrade their work-ready skills and knowledge. Tailor-made to address the contemporary skilling needs of India's dynamic industry landscape, this program aims to deliver significant capacity-building opportunities. Designed for both students and professionals, it offers a crucial avenue for upgrading the skills for a competitive edge, enhanced employability, and readiness for both local and global industries.

"DeakinCo.'s partnership with the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Global Job Readiness Program underscores our commitment to supporting India's youth to access meaningful employment opportunities. The higher education institutions in India can gain a significant advantage from the Global Job Readiness program, offering their students a value-added opportunity to acquire skills essential for the contemporary industry landscape, ensuring a global perspective. It is imperative that we equip India's youth with these vital skills to thrive in the workplace. Together with our partners and stakeholders, we are focused on driving positive change and empowering the next generation of Indian talent," said Angela Girton, Director, Executive Education & CEO, DeakinCo.

The GJRP will be offered at two levels of proficiency, namely Foundation and Intermediate which will be determined based on a pre-program assessment process. Learners will undergo live training sessions and build capabilities on diverse skills using a series of videos, flip cards, diagrams, and other visuals. Online training under the GJRP will cover six critical areas including soft skills, namely communication, collaboration, problem-solving, innovation, digital literacy, and financial literacy.

Upon completion, learners can test themselves through a post-program assessment and subsequently, will be awarded a digital badge and certification. This will amplify the impact of the program upon one's visibility and success in the professional arena.

Speaking at the launch, Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International said, "In today's evolving landscape, technological advancements, automation, and the rise of artificial intelligence are reshaping industries and job roles. Traditional career paths are giving way to more flexible, project-based work, entrepreneurship and apprenticeship are also becoming increasingly prevalent. At NSDC, we are committed to bridge the gap between Indian talent and global employers and integration of program onto the Skill India Digital Hub is a significant milestone in our pursuit of holistic skill development for aspiring students. By leveraging this platform, I am confident that learners will gain access to high-quality skill training modules, broaden their professional network and enhance certification, makes them better equipped to succeed in international settings.''

The GJRP is curated to offer a well-rounded and engaging learning experience targeted at the effective acquisition of skills and application-oriented evaluation to test one's learning. Indian students and professionals can look forward to a host of comprehensive features, ease of learning interface, comprehensive search, personalized recommendations, online assessments, and job matching.

The program envisions maximum benefit of the learning and training process for those enrolled and a thorough assessment of pre- and post-program learning impact achieved. To enable this the learning assessment and evaluation is offered with a performance scale report. To enhance the complete effectiveness of the program it will be delivered entirely online offering candidates complete control and flexibility in choosing when and where to undertake the program.

Ms Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University said, "Deakin's collaboration with NSDC International for the Global Job Readiness Program is now live and it will be exciting to see this strategic initiative unlock the potential of India's ambitious, young professionals. By combining Deakin's global expertise with NSDC's commitment to skill development, the program will deliver a unique set of skills that will bridge the gap between industry and skilling to meet its demands. This partnership opens doors to a future where India's workforce stands out as globally competitive, contributing significantly to its progress."

Deakin University collaborated with NSDC International in November 2023 for the Global Job Readiness Program. The program aims to provide individuals with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the professional world, thus boosting workplace readiness and employability. It will contribute significantly towards India's growth by supporting the development of skills to help individuals make a smooth transition from education to employment.

After conducting extensive research, Deakin and NSDC International have identified the essential skills required by the rapidly changing Indian industry, and the potential avenues to equip India's youth with the necessary abilities to succeed. These findings have been consolidated in the latest report titled "Future Ready: The Imperative of Life Skills for India's Youth," which can be downloaded from https://lnkd.in/g2qaZW8d.

Designed and executed keeping in mind the needs of the Indian workforce, it includes a range of courses that will cover various aspects of professional life, including communication skills, problem-solving, time management, and leadership. Learners stand to gain immensely from a comprehensive understanding of the industry and the skills required to excel in their respective fields.

About NSDC International

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has established NSDC International (NSDCI), a wholly owned subsidiary, with the mission of advancing the Skill India International initiative and positioning India as a leading global hub for top-notch talent. The objective is to elevate India to the status of a preferred partner nation for skilled and certified workers and professionals worldwide. This will be achieved by enabling international pathways through India-specific talent-sourcing strategies for global employers, government-to-government collaborations, and internationally recognized qualifications.

For more information on NSDC International, please visit: National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) (nsdcindia.org)

About Deakin University: Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high-quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

To know more about Deakin University and its various initiatives as part of its 'in India, with India, for India' approach towards engagement, please visit Deakin South Asia partnerships and pathways | Deakin

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354779/Deakin_NSDC__Job_Readiness_Program.jpg

