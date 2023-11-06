Deakin University, Australia and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar sign MoU to boost the education and research ecosystem in the region

PRNewswire

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 6: In a significant expansion of its strategic engagement initiatives currently undertaken 'in India, with India, for India', Deakin University, a globally renowned Australian University, has signed an MoU with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar, one of India's eminent institutions for technical excellence.

The signing of the MoU is of crucial importance for enhancing collaborative efforts between partner institutions and gives Deakin an opportunity to provide targeted efforts for boosting education and research outcomes in the region.

The strategic alliance with IIT, Gandhinagar was inked and announced in the presence of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon'ble Minister of Education and Minister of Skii Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India; the Hon Jason Clare MP, Minister for Education, Government of Australia; and Brendan O'Connor, Minister for Skills and Training, Government of Australia by Professor Iain Martin, Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University, along with Prof Rajat Moona, Director, IIT Gandhinagar, at the Deakin University GIFT City Campus site due to open next year. This collaboration acquires additional strength and scope for success due to the strategic presence of Deakin University in Gandhinagar with the establishment of its GIFT City Campus. The ecosystem will foster an environment of focused efforts by both partners to achieve the goals of National Educational Policy 2020, translating into enhanced research pathways and excellence as well as global learning and career opportunities for enterprising Indian students.

"It has always been Deakin's effort to explore, innovate and actualise the most meaningful avenues for collaboration and engagement across Indian academia, industry and government. We have done this over the last three decades 'with India, for India' and with our GIFT City Campus we look forward to doing much more 'in India'," said Prof Iain Martin, Vice Chancellor, Deakin University, Australia.

"By joining hands with IIT Gandhinagar we can build upon the strategic presence of both partner institutions in the region to truly realise the goals of collaborative research and innovation and enhanced student mobility and knowledge. I see a lot of optimism in the future possibilities of this relationship."

A highlight of the proposed alliance is the amplification of innovation and excellence in research outcomes through a multi-pronged strategy involving - joint doctoral programs, exploring bilateral funding opportunities and knowledge exchange through joint grant proposals, conference, and workshops. This extends to general academic collaborations including the exchange of educational resource materials and publications that are of mutual interest to both institutions.

Prof Rajat Moona, Director, IIT Gandhinagar welcomed the initiative and said, "IIT Gandhinagar has always believed in the idea of global cooperation for collective growth that leads to modern and holistic education and research avenues in the local and global arena. We are excited for this collaboration with Deakin University to scale our joint efforts for developing mutually beneficial and meaningful models for developing the knowledge ecosystem in the region. I am sure that this partnership will greatly benefit our students, faculty, and staff in their careers."

The alliance is all set to boost significant knowledge exchange and Deakin is excited to develop and implement student and faculty mobility and exchange programs, mutually beneficial short-term academic programs, assessment of units for credit for prior learning for academic programs offered at each institution and more with IIT Gandhinagar. There is a huge scope to achieve and scale bilateral efforts for science and technology innovation and excellence in the region and Deakin and IIT Gandhinagar have committed their intentions to explore and collaborate in the future.

"The collaboration between Deakin and IIT, Gandhinagar will surely underline a new and refreshing perspective towards Deakin's models of partnership with Indian institutions. I look forward to the possibility of a broad engagement leading to successful execution of research and innovation, student and faculty mobility and deeper knowledge exchange through this initiative," said Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Alliances) and CEO South Asia, Deakin University.

IIT Gandhinagar offers a unique undergraduate education experience in India with unmatched innovations in curriculum and encourages interdisciplinarity in its research activities. Through this collaboration, Deakin will provide a valuable opportunity for their students to transfer into higher studies and research at Deakin University both in Australia and into the GIFT City Campus.

Deakin University was the first international university to establish its presence in India in 1994 and over three decades of an immersive engagement in India it has been successful in setting up innovative models of engagement that expands learning, skilling and research opportunities for enterprising Indian students, research scholars and academics. It is all set to be the first international university to set up a campus in India at GIFT City, Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat.

To know more about Deakin University and its various initiatives as part of its 'in India, with India, for India' approach towards engagement, please visit Deakin South Asia partnerships and pathways | Deakin

About IIT Gandhinagar

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar is a public technical university established in 2008 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India. It has been declared to be an Institute of National Importance by the Government of India. IIT Gandhinagar offers a unique undergraduate and graduate education experience in India with unmatched innovations in curriculum with a student-centric orientation and an empowering environment for students.

To find out more about IIT Gandhinagar please visit https://iitgn.ac.in/

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

For more information on Deakin University, please visit: https://www.deakin.edu.au/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267246/Deakin_University_MOU.jpg

