"Deakin University from Australia will be opening its foreign branch campus in India", says Australian High Commissioner Philip Green

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 9 : The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 has garnered significant attention from Australia, with Australian High Commissioner Philip Green expressing enthusiasm for the event.

Highlighting the importance of the summit, Green announced that he would lead the Australian delegation, comprising dozens of Australian exhibitors eager to explore opportunities in various sectors.

Green said, "We are really excited about Vibrant Gujarat. I will be leading the Australian delegation. We have dozens of Australian exhibitors. We have a beautiful exhibition point. Inauguration of the first foreign branch campus ever in India".

He added, "Deakin University from Australia will be opening its foreign branch campus in India; it will be opened for Indian students in the middle of this year. We would like to invest in Education, Agri-tech, Infrastructure and tech of all sorts will be interesting for us."

One of the key highlights is the inauguration of the first foreign branch campus in India by Deakin University, Australia. Green revealed this development, stating that the campus would be opened for Indian students in the middle of the year.

This move is poised to strengthen educational ties between the two nations and provide Indian students with access to world-class Australian education.

Expressing the areas of interest for Australian investment, Green emphasised a focus on education, agri-tech, infrastructure, and various technological sectors.

The summit serves as a platform for fostering collaborations and partnerships between Indian and Australian businesses, further deepening the economic ties between the two nations.

Australia's keen interest in education is evident with the establishment of the foreign branch campus, reflecting the commitment to enhancing educational opportunities for Indian students.

The agri-tech sector, stands out as a potential area for collaboration, addressing challenges and leveraging technological advancements in agriculture.

The emphasis on infrastructure aligns with the growing importance of development projects in India, providing avenues for Australian expertise and investment.

Additionally, the interest in various technology sectors showcases a broader commitment to innovation and technological advancements.

As the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit unfolds, the Australian delegation's participation and the significant announcement regarding Deakin University's foreign branch campus contribute to the summit's global appeal.

The exchange of ideas, collaborations, and investments fostered during the summit are expected to have a lasting impact on the economic landscape of both India and Australia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor