Deakin University GIFT City Campus announces first successful placement cycle with National Australia Bank's India Innovation Centre

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 2: Deakin University's GIFT City campus has successfully concluded its first-ever placement cycle on 30 May 2025, in collaboration with the NAB Innovation Centre, India, marking a historic milestone for both the university and India's higher education sector. This placement round was held for postgraduate students from the Master of Business Analytics.

This placement cycle holds special significance as Deakin University's GIFT City graduates will be the first cohort of Indian students to receive a foreign university degree entirely in India, setting a benchmark in international education delivered locally.

Mr. Vikas Malik, Executive Technology, NAB Innovation Centre India, said, "The quality of talent from Deakin's GIFT City campus is truly exceptional. We were impressed not only by their technical proficiency but also by their ability to think critically and adapt to evolving business challenges. These students are not just industry-readythey're innovation-ready, and we're excited to welcome them into our teams."

Prof. Deepak Bajaj, Academic and Campus Director, Deakin University GIFT City, shared, "This is a proud and transformative moment for Deakin University and India. Our first placement cycle, led by a prestigious global partner like NAB, validates the international standards we uphold at GIFT City. Our students are proving that world-class education can be delivered and nurtured right here on Indian soil."

Students of the first cohort secured paid internships that will lead to placement for full-time roles upon graduation in NAB's Innovation Centre in India at Gurugram, Haryana. Of the 8 bright students selected, the roles were offered to 7 bright students of Business Analytics, including business performance, analytics, fin-crime analytics, and customer decisioning.

David Das, Head of Campus Operations, Deakin GIFT City, added, "The outcomes highlight the power of our industry-integrated academic model. The level of preparedness and maturity shown by our students throughout this process has made all of us at Deakin incredibly proud. It's just the beginning of many such success stories."

The NAB Innovation Centre India serves as a pivotal hub for global operations, emphasizing innovation and technological excellence. NAB is committed to building high-performing teams by recruiting individuals with strong technical acumen, analytical prowess, and a collaborative mindset.

The hiring process is comprehensive and designed to assess both technical competence and cultural fit. Technical and management interview rounds follow the online coding assessment to gauge communication, motivation, and alignment with NAB's values. This meticulous process ensures that only candidates who meet NAB's high standards are selected to join their dynamic and forward-thinking team.

Khushi Saraf, a Master of Business Analytics student who secured a dual (internship and job) offer, shared, "The opportunity to work with NAB is more than just a job offer, it's a career breakthrough. Deakin's curriculum helped me master tools like Python, Power BI, and advanced analytics while also developing strategic thinking. I feel fully prepared to take on this global role."

About Deakin University GIFT City: Deakin University is the first foreign university to set up a physical campus in India, located at GIFT City, Gujarat. The campus offers cutting-edge postgraduate programs in Business Analytics and Cyber Security, tailored to the needs of a digitally transforming global economy. Deakin GIFT City aims to create global professionals equipped to lead in data-driven, secure, and intelligent enterprises.

