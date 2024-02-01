Deakin University marks 30 Years 'in India, with India, for India'

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 1: Deakin University, a premier university ranked among the top 10 in Australia and the top 1% of universities globally, marks 30 years of impactful engagement 'in India, with India, for India' in 2024. This milestone, unmatched by any other international university, signifies Deakin's profound commitment to India and immense pride in the remarkable journey of genuine partnership, transformation, and innovation in the region reaffirming its commitment towards India's growth and progress, Deakin University marks this moment by not just looking back but looking ahead and unveiling the thematic identity of this commemoration - 30 Years of Impact in India.

Deakin University hosted a celebratory event at Chennai earlier this month, notably attended by Catherine Gallagher, Head of Austrade, South Asia and Minister Commercial, Australian High Commission, New Delhi; Sarah Kirlew, Australian Consul-General in Chennai; Dr V. Mohan, Chairman, Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre; Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras; among other senior representatives from government, industry and academia alongside key stakeholders and alumni of Deakin in India. At the event, Deakin University presented its year-long plans to celebrate the 30-year milestone. These include engagements at various levels to honour its Indian partners and key initiatives aimed at giving back to India.

Deakin University Vice-Chancellor Professor Iain Martin said the University's India partnership is one of the cornerstones of Deakin's growth and success.

"This year as Deakin University prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary, it's important to acknowledge that for more than half of our existence we've had a close friendship with India- forging a bond based on commitment, excellence, trust and transparency," Professor Martin said.

"We continue to remain steadfast in our pursuit to be innovative and world-leading in how we work with India to serve its communities and look forward to the next chapter of the Deakin-India story."

"At the heart of Deakin University operations in India is our education and research mission, which has not only flourished but has also demonstrated remarkable strength and success in India over the years."

In 1994, Deakin University made history as the first international institution to establish a presence in India. This momentous occasion coincided with a milestone between India and Australia's relationship, with both countries collaborating to explore options for Indian students to study in Australia. Over three decades, Deakin's progressive approach has matured into a multidimensional partnership with India; evolving from a one-dimensional presence, to comprehensive engagement.

Notably, this shift occurred against the backdrop of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade report India's Economy at the Midnight Hour: Australia's India Strategy in the same year. - a document marking one of the earliest comprehensive examinations of trade and investment opportunities between Australia and India, and highlighting the significance of Deakin's pioneering vision for the broader Australia-India relationship.

Speaking at the occasion in Chennai, Catherine Gallagher congratulated everyone involved with Deakin's 30-year friendship with India.

"This milestone is a testament to Deakin's commitment in India and the level of trust that Deakin has built with its partners and students. Since 1994, one thing hasn't changed: Deakin has been at the forefront of innovation of education then and it continues to do so with India even now," she said.

Deakin University's Vice-President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia) Ravneet Pawha has been instrumental in establishing and leading the university's operations in India. Ms Pawha highlighted several key accomplishments of Deakin's presence in the region, including:

* Establishment of the Deakin University GIFT City, India campus - India's first international university campus.

* Establishment of the innovative Deakin HUB model of engagement at Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Chitkara University and OP Jindal Global University.

* Establishment of the IIT Madras Deakin Research Academy to nurture several highly talented graduate research scholars, representing SAARC and ASEAN countries, ready to address and solve pressing global challenges.

* The Deakin India Research Initiative and the TERI-Deakin Nanobiotechnology Centre, among others, focussed on innovative, industry-led research.

* Partnerships with leading Indian corporations like Infosys, National Skill Development Corporation, National Stock Exchange Academy, Tata Management Training Centre, Rajasthan Royals to deliver joint skills programs.

* Nearly 50 lives changed with Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarship for Indian students offering full tuition fee waiver.

* Investment in India exceeding 50 million Australian dollars to aid scholarships, research, and various community projects.

Sharing her thoughts at the event, Australian Consul-General in Chennai Sarah Kirlew said, "We celebrate the success of Deakin being the first to open a branch of any university or country in India. In every corner and part of India there is a Deakin presence doing phenomenal work."

Deakin has shown that it is possible for an Australian university to transcend borders and engage with local communities in India for positive outcomes. It has thus found pride of place in being included as an example of outstanding engagement in the India Economic Strategy 2025.

"Deakin University's success is a testament to its bold vision and tenacity. Thirty years ago, not many universities had the foresight or courage to commit to being a part of change in a foreign land. Deakin stood out by not only predicting change but also by being an integral part of it. This achievement is a result of their significant effort and bravery," Dean (Global Engagement)IIT Madras Raghunathan Rengaswamy said.

For a comprehensive overview of Deakin University's initiatives and activities in India, please visit https://www.deakin.edu.au/international-students/help-or-contact/support-in-your-country-or-region/south-asia

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high-quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia, to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

For more information on Deakin University, please visit: https://www.deakin.edu.au/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2331944/Deakin_30_Years.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713572/4525174/Deakin_University_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor