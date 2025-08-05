Debashis Chatterjee Joins Ascendion Board to Shape the Future of AI-Powered Software Engineering

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 5: Ascendion, a fast-rising leader in AI-powered software engineering, today announced the appointment of Debashis Chatterjee (DC) to its Board of Directors. His appointment marks a pivotal move in Ascendion's strategy to lead the transformation of software engineering in the AI era.

DC has over three decades of extensive business and technology experience driving multi-billion-dollar transformations and strategic growth initiatives across Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. DC served as CEO and Managing Director at Mindtree from 2019, where he led the strategic merger with LTI to form LTIMindtree in 2022 (India's sixth-largest IT services company).

"AI is redefining how software is built, and DC's leadership will help Ascendion stay ahead of this transformation," said Hiten Patel, Chairman of Ascendion's Board. "DC has a rare ability to drive innovation at scale, and his deep operational insight will guide us as we redefine how engineering services are delivered. AI is not just disrupting ITit's creating entirely new categories of business value. Ascendion is poised to lead in this new era, and DC's addition will help us leapfrog toward our vision of building the future of software engineering."

Prior to LTIMindtree, DC spent more than two decades in key senior executive roles at Cognizant, including his position as President of Digital Systems & Technology and Head of Global Delivery. He was instrumental in establishing and growing Cognizant's Banking & Financial Services vertical into the company's largest industry practice. Additionally, he was vital in expanding Cognizant's presence across multiple high-performing delivery hubs in Kolkata, Pune, and Mumbai. Prior to Cognizant, DC started his IT journey in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

"The future is being brought to life by companies leveraging AI Agents in the hands of humans to improve work and countless personal experiences. Ascendion has rapidly become a leader in AI-powered software engineering," said Karthik Krishnamurthy, CEO of Ascendion. "The future requires bold leadership with a powerful focus on culture and ethics. DC brings world-class operational excellence, along with a deep understanding of how to successfully orchestrate human performance for technology-fueled impact. His passion and insight will be a powerful catalyst as Ascendion accelerates and expands our AI-driven software engineering vision."

Ascendion continues to expand its global footprint, empowering enterprises to deliver results with greater speed, precision, and scale. At the core is AAVA™, Ascendion's agentic AI platform, integrates AI agents with human insight to accelerate software delivery and unlock business impact across the software lifecycle.

"AI is not simply the next fad in IT services; it will usher in a reset of the industry, beginning its journey to the next S-Curve. Ascendion's rapid progress and AI-native mindset stand out, and I'm excited to contribute to a company creating immense value for its clients," said Debashis Chatterjee, member of Ascendion's Board of Directors. "I've been impressed with the culture, energy, growth, and client-centricity of the leadership team. I'm confident they have all the right elements to accelerate as a new kind of company in the AI age."

Ascendion is a leading provider of AI-powered software engineering solutions that help businesses innovate faster, smarter, and with greater impact. We partner with over 400 Global 2000 clients across North America, APAC, and Europe to tackle complex challenges in applied AI, cloud, data, experience design, and workforce transformation. Powered by more than 11,000 experts, a bold culture, and our proprietary Engineering to the Power of AI (EngineeringAI) approach, we deliver outcomes that build trust, unlock value, and accelerate growth. Headquartered in New Jersey, with 40+ global offices, Ascendion combines scale, agility, and ingenuity to engineer what's next.

