DeBelle: A Pioneering Blend of Cruelty-Free, Natural, and Non-Toxic Cosmetics

New Delhi [India], October 27: DeBelle Cosmetix is rewriting the rules of the beauty industry with a steadfast commitment to cruelty-free, natural ingredients and non-toxic, safe cosmetics. With a unique blend of ethics and aesthetics, DeBelle offers a range of cosmetics that are safe for a discerning generation.

It firmly believes that looking good should go hand in hand with feeling good. Quality matters, and the ingredients used matter even more. Their cosmetics aren't just visual enhancers, they are also rejuvenators, revitalizers, and healers. Every DeBelle product not only enhances your beauty but also leaves you feeling great inside.

Ashwini Shriyan, the passionate and ambitious founder of DeBelle, is a woman who embodies the brand's core values. Her journey began with a deep passion for beauty that encompasses mind, body, and soul. This fervor led her to establish a brand that reflects her vision of clean, simple, and effective products that do no harm. Ashwini's story is one that resonates with countless individuals who have struggled with the after-effects of conventional cosmetics.

Ashwini's vision for DeBelle goes beyond providing a vast color palette; it's about offering clean, safe, and effective beauty solutions. DeBelle cares deeply for your well-being. Their products are designed to deliver the best results without compromising on quality, ensuring that they cause no harm to you or the environment.

Ashwini's love for nail polish sparked a journey to revolutionize nail care. Collaborating with a French Formulator, she launched DeBelle's first Gel Nail Lacquer collection, enriched with natural seaweed extract. What started with nine shades has now grown to over 125, transforming the nail care industry.

DeBelle believes cosmetics should empower communities. Their inspiring CSR efforts include the "Educate The Girl Child Campaign" with the Plan India Foundation in 2018 and regular support for orphanages, reflecting their commitment to creating positive impacts beyond beauty.

What truly sets DeBelle apart is their commitment to clean beauty. Their products are cruelty-free, infused with natural extracts, and non-toxic. It's a revolution that's changing the way we perceive and experience beauty. DeBelle's promise to you is simple yet profound: beauty that's not only skin-deep, but also compassionate and transformational.

