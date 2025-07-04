Debtkart Announces Grand Opening of Gurugram Office, for Financially Distressed Borrowers

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 4: Settlend Legal Advisors LLP, operating under its registered flagship brand Debtkart, is proud to announce the launch of its new office in Gurugram, marking a key milestone in its rapid expansion as India's first and only dedicated law firm focused solely on borrower protection and ethical debt resolution. This move comes amid growing demand for legitimate legal support among borrowers facing unlawful recovery practices, coercive arbitration, and mounting credit burdens across the country.

Strategically located in Gurugram—a major financial and technology nerve centre of Northern India—the new office is expected to serve as a high-capacity legal support hub, enabling faster redressal, deeper outreach, and direct engagement with lending institutions, fintech platforms, and regulatory authorities operating in the region.

A Journey from Resistance to Recognition

Founded with a bold mission to restore dignity and fairness to the borrower-lender relationship, Debtkart began as a legal advocacy initiative in response to the rising epidemic of digital loan harassment, unlawful arbitration awards, and the misuse of recovery agents by banks and NBFCs. However, its journey was not without roadblocks.

In its formative years, Debtkart faced institutional resistance, limited awareness among consumers, and a visible reluctance from lenders to accept borrower-centric legal intervention. The legal landscape itself offered few tools for individuals to resist coercive recovery mechanisms.

“When we started Debtkart, there was virtually no structured legal defence platform exclusively catering to borrowers. Most law firms either represented banks or stayed away from low-value debt disputes. We stepped into that void, and today, we've built a firm that borrowers across India can trust,” said Pramita Ghosh, Managing Partner at Settlend Legal Advisors LLP.

Through relentless litigation, legal awareness campaigns, and a tech-enabled model that allowed borrowers to seek representation from anywhere in the country, Debtkart steadily built its reputation as a borrower-first law firm. It now represents clients in matters ranging from digital loan harassment and recovery agent intimidation to cheque bounce defence, arbitration challenges, and complaints under RBI and consumer protection norms.

A Full-Service Law Firm for Borrowers

Debtkart is more than just a platform—it is a fully licensed law firm regulated under the Advocates Act, with a network of legal professionals, compliance experts, and former banking specialists.

The firm offers a robust suite of end-to-end legal services, including:

Drafting and Issuance of Legal Notices to NBFCs, banks, recovery agents, and arbitration tribunals

to NBFCs, banks, recovery agents, and arbitration tribunals Protection against One to One Recovery Call harassment and Field visits: Banks and NBFC's employ third party recovery agencies, we act as a shield in between recovery agencies and debt-ridden clients to provide them interim relief.

Banks and NBFC's employ third party recovery agencies, we act as a shield in between recovery agencies and debt-ridden clients to provide them interim relief. Challenging Ex Parte Arbitration Awards , illegal judgements without proper hearing, and unilateral appointments

, illegal judgements without proper hearing, and unilateral appointments Seeking Injunctions and Stay Orders against coercive recovery, salary attachment, or bank account freezes

against coercive recovery, salary attachment, or bank account freezes Defending Section 138 BNS (Cheque Bounce) & Loan Default Cases

Negotiation and Representation for One-Time Settlements (OTS) and restructuring requests

and restructuring requests Complaints before the RBI Ombudsman, Police Authorities, and Consumer Commissions

Moratorium Requests due to medical crises, involuntary unemployment, or other unforeseen hardships

due to medical crises, involuntary unemployment, or other unforeseen hardships Legal Action against Digital Loan Apps and Fintech Platforms engaged in unlawful recovery practices

Each client is represented through dedicated legal teams that assess their case history, verify documentation, and create a tailored legal strategy—from pre-litigation notices to full-fledged representation before courts, tribunals, and regulatory bodies.

Why Gurugram?

The decision to open a branch office in Gurugram is both strategic and symbolic. Gurugram hosts a dense ecosystem of banks, NBFCs, fintech start-ups, and arbitration firms—making it a hotspot for financial disputes. Debtkart's presence in this landscape will ensure:

Quicker response times for clients in NCR and North India

Easier in-person consultations and court coordination

Direct engagement with institutional stakeholders

Localized legal support in Delhi-NCR arbitrations and consumer forums

Debtkart Office Locations

To better serve clients across geographies, Debtkart currently operates out of the following verified locations:

Registered Office – Kolkata

59, Diamond Harbour Road, Ekbalpur, Khidirpur, Kolkata – 700023

info@debtkart.in | +91‑6293629300

Corporate Office – Kolkata

DBS House, 10/2 Hungerford Street, Park Street Area, Kolkata – 700017

? info@debtkart.in | +91‑8479008479

Development Offices – Gurugram

Regus 3rd Floor, Tower-A, UNITECH CYBER PARK, Durga Colony, Sector 39, Gurugram, Haryana 122003

operations@debtkart.in | www.debtkart.in

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor