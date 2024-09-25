Decathlon 10K Mumbai Run 2nd Edition: Fostering a Sporting Culture and Making Running Accessible for All

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Decathlon, the world-renowned sports retailer, is proud to announce the 2nd Edition of the Decathlon 10K Mumbai Run, set to take place in the heart of Mumbai's corporate hub, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). With a mission to make sports accessible to everyone and promote a healthy lifestyle, Decathlon is determined to elevate this year's event into one of the country's most prestigious and inclusive running events.

Fostering a Sporting Culture from a Young Age

Decathlon believes in the transformative power of sports. This event is not just about running; it's about fostering a culture of fitness that starts with the youth. Running is a sport that is accessible to all and can be the starting point of a lifelong fitness journey. By introducing sports and physical activities to children, teenagers, and young adults, Decathlon aims to inspire a generation to grow up with the values of discipline, perseverance, and teamwork that sports bring.

"We are beyond excited to return with the Decathlon 10K Mumbai for its second edition! Last year's overwhelming response showed us the city's incredible passion and energy for fitness and running. This year, we are raising the bar even higher with excitement, challenges, and an unforgettable experience for every participant. We can't wait to see Mumbai's running community reunite and make this event bigger and better than ever! At Decathlon, we aim to promote sports and make it a sustainable part of everyone's life. We want the youth to view running not just as a hobby but as a serious sport that builds both physical and mental strength. The Decathlon 10K Run is a platform for all age groups to experience the joy of running and develop a passion for fitness." quoted Prasad Pawar, Leader of Decathlon Mumbai

An Event for Everyone - From Beginners to Elite Runners

The Decathlon 10K Mumbai Run is designed for runners of all levels, from beginners just starting their fitness journey to seasoned athletes aiming to hit their personal best. The event is inclusive and celebrates the spirit of sports, allowing people to experience the same high-quality facilities and support as any international marathon.

"We are thrilled to announce the Decathlon 10K Mumbai Edition 2024, an event that unites fitness enthusiasts from all walks of life. Whether you're an experienced runner or just starting your fitness journey, this race is designed to challenge, inspire, and promote a healthy lifestyle. We look forward to celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship and community that has made this event a highlight of the year. We are committed to providing a world-class running experience for the masses. Last year, we saw more than 5,500 participants, with 60% achieving their personal best. Over 10% of our participants started their running journey with this event, which speaks to the inclusivity and support we offer. We want to create a space where people can grow, learn, and achieve their goals through sports." quoted Bopanna SP, Leader, Central and North Mumbai Region.

A Sustainable Future for Running

Decathlon is committed to growing the Decathlon 10K Mumbai Run into a sustainable platform that inspires more people to embrace fitness. With a focus on providing the best facilities and experiences, the event is poised to become one of the top running events in the country, meeting international standards in race management, safety, and participant support.

"We want to ensure that everyone who participates in the Decathlon 10K Mumbai Run feels the same sense of achievement, pride, and joy that runners experience at major marathons worldwide. Our goal is to make running accessible and sustainable for the masses, offering the same facilities and experiences as any international marathon of the same stature." quoted Ms Hiral Mistry, Founder, Abunduntia, as the Race Management Partner.

A Growing Event Supported by Global Expertise

Building on the success of its first edition, which saw tremendous participation and enthusiasm, this year's event promises to be even bigger and better. Decathlon has partnered with Wellman by Meyer Organics as the Powered By Partner to provide nutritional and wellness support to all participants. Wellman's innovative range of supplements will play a pivotal role in helping runners achieve their fitness goals by supporting overall health and performance.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr Rajesh Tawade, Director at Meyer Organics Pvt. Ltd., said: "We are proud to power the Decathlon Marathon with Wellman, a brand that champions vitality and fitness for men across India. This marathon aims to inspire more people to embrace a healthy, balanced lifestyle and prioritise their overall well-being." "We are excited to partner with Decathlon for this event. At Wellman, we believe in supporting the active lifestyles of individuals through our scientifically designed supplements. We aim to ensure that runners perform their best and maintain their health and wellness throughout their journey. This partnership perfectly aligns our shared values in promoting holistic health and wellness through sports." added Mr Tejprakash Mishra, Business Head-OTX, Meyer Vitabiotics

Several major corporate entities will also participate in the race, focusing on corporate wellness and encouraging employees to lead healthier lifestyles. Decathlon and its partners aim to address physical and mental well-being by introducing fitness and running into corporate culture.

"The corporate world is waking up to the importance of wellness. Running offers a fantastic way to stay physically fit, reduce stress, and improve focus.

GALF (More popularly MyGALF) and Decathlon through the coveted Decathlon 10K Run Mumbai event have been steering a compelling cause of helping city residents embrace "Wellness As A lifestyle". Our honour as a Corporate Wellness Partner is to bring Corporate India's attention to this event and this powerful cause. Decathlon and GALF share values, with Decathlon being a world-renowned and respected brand and GALF being India's trusted corporate wellness brand. Our corporate wellness initiatives are designed to create a culture of fitness in the workplace, and this event provides an ideal platform for companies to get involved." says Mr Amit Vashistha, CEO, of MyGALF, Corporate Wellness Partner

Join the Movement

As preparations for the 2nd edition of the Decathlon 10K Mumbai Run are underway, everyone is invited to joinwhether beginners or elite runners. This joyful, cheerful, and motivating event encourages participants to lace up and take part in celebrating the spirit of sports. Together, let's embrace the joy of running and make it a part of life.

For more information and registrations, visit https://shorturl.at/DMMZA.

About Decathlon

Decathlon is one of the world's largest sporting goods retailers, committed to making sports accessible to everyone. Decathlon designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of sporting equipment and apparel, focusing on innovation and sustainability.

About Wellman by Meyer Organics

Wellman, a brand by Meyer Organics, is a leader in providing nutritional support for men. It offers scientifically formulated vitamins and supplements designed to promote overall health and wellness.

About Abunduntia-GrowthFluent:

Abunduntia-GrowthFluent is a leading event management and marketing company known for its expertise in organising and managing large-scale sporting events. With a strong track record of success, they ensure that events run seamlessly, leaving participants with unforgettable experiences.

