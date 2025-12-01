Decathlon Redefines Bengaluru's Sporting Landscape with a Comprehensive Sport Ecosystem at Its Revamped Whitefield Flagship

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 1: Decathlon, one of the world's leading multi-sports brands, today unveiled its revamped flagship store in Whitefield, a future-ready, holistic sport ecosystem designed to transform how Bengaluru plays, learns and experiences sport. As the largest store in India, the new 60,000 sq. ft. flagship integrates multi-sport infrastructure, expert coaching, community spaces, sustainable circular services and next-gen retail innovation under one roof. This investment reinforces Decathlon's commitment to making sport accessible for all and building affordable, community-centric sports infrastructure across India.

The store features a comprehensive Omni Services Zone offering Second Life, a Level 3 Workshop, personalisation, and design stations. It also includes enhanced trial areas, immersive showrooms, and dedicated Try-Buy zones for hands-on exploration. Designed as a community sports hub, the store will host coaching sessions for kids and adults across Basketball, Football, Skating, Pickleball, and Gymnastics, along with workshops, a kids' zone, a yoga and dance studio, weekly cycling and running meetups, sports birthday parties, and workshops across various sports.

The first floor of the two-storey retail store features 29,000 sq ft. of state-of-the-art, fully air-conditioned multi-sport arenas, surrounded by immersive product showrooms that encourage customers to try, test, and experience products before they buy. As a testing ground for innovation, the flagship integrates next-gen retail experiences including RFID-enabled journeys, mobile checkouts, and a unified commerce model that seamlessly connects the Decathlon app, website, and store ensuring an effortless and integrated sporting experience for every customer.

Commenting on this milestone, Sankar Chatterjee, CEO, Decathlon India, said, "Sports has evolved significantly in India over the last ten years, and we have witnessed this transformation closely. The KPMG report notes that the pay-and-play facilities ('turfs') industry is growing strongly. With more people actively choosing to play sports, our larger objective of strengthening the sports ecosystem through our playgrounds is further amplified. Through this, we create inclusive, multi-sport spaces that bring families and neighbourhoods together.

Speaking about the store, he further added, "Through this revamp, we are redefining what modernisation means for us. Our approach goes beyond technological and architectural upgrades; it blends our physical retail strength with our growing digital and circular capabilities, including repair, resale, and buy-back. It's about making every Decathlon outlet smarter, more sustainable, and deeply aligned with the evolving needs of our customers and the planet."

Gilles Gaudemard, India Retail Leader, Decathlon India, said, "India's sports retail sector is evolving rapidly, driven by a new generation of users who expect accessibility, expertise, and immersive in-store experiences. This store revamp is a step towards that future, where we are bringing an elevated retail format that prioritises experience, expert guidance, and omnichannel convenience. Bangalore has always been ahead of the curve, and this expansion strengthens our commitment to serve this dynamic and fast-growing sporting community"

Through Decathlon's Circular Business Initiatives, the store unites eco-conscious services under one roof: a buyback and Second Life program that gives pre-loved gear a new purpose, expert repair. The maintenance services also encourage a "repair, not replace" mindset, and eco-mobility features that promote walking and cycling. Supported by responsible operations in waste management and energy use, these efforts make sustainable choices simple, accessible, and rewarding, reflecting Decathlon's vision for a truly circular and inclusive future for sport.

The Whitefield store, first opened in 2012 as one of the brand's earliest stores in India, has welcomed more than 1.1M customers, each part of Decathlon's journey to make quality, affordable gear accessible to everyone.

