Decathlon’s flagship running event to promote a healthy lifestyle in Mumbai

New Delhi (India), September 7: French sporting goods retailer Decathlon is gearing up to set the streets of Mumbai abuzz with the “Decathlon 10K 2023 – Mumbai Edition,” a thrilling road race event. The event will take place on September 10, 2023, at the MMRDA Ground, Bandra East. It promises to be a celebration of fitness and sportsmanship, offering an array of race categories suitable for all age groups and fitness levels. It is an AIMS-certified event, adhering to the highest international standards. With its diverse race categories, the event caters to fitness enthusiasts, seasoned runners, and those taking their first steps toward a healthier lifestyle. Moreover, the 10 KM Timed Run offers a competitive edge, with an MSDAA Certified and AIMS-qualified route that allows participants to potentially qualify for major marathons in India and abroad. The precision and accuracy of this course are guaranteed as it is measured by World Athletics officials.

The run has laudable partners like Zixa, Urban, Nanavati Max Specialty Hospital, Mirchi, Punh: Nutrition, MyGALF, Fast & Up, and many more brands supporting the event in various ways to give the participants the best racing experience. “At Decathlon, we lace up for more than just a race – we embrace the spirit of the marathon as a journey of determination, endurance, and personal triumph. Our commitment to empowering athletes of all levels led us to have the Idea to conduct a marathon for all age Groups! Decathlon’s dedication goes beyond the track. We stand with every runner, recognizing the diversity of goals and stories that converge at the marathon. It’s not just about the podium; it’s about the journey that shapes you. Our goal is to equip you with top-notch products and the motivation and inspiration to push your limits.” said Mr. Prasad Pawar, Decathlon Mumbai City Leader.

No matter what age, skill level, or budget, Decathlon has always been dedicated to making sports and outdoor activities accessible to everyone. It has provided unmatched affordability and convenience to its customers with a wide selection of high-quality yet affordable sporting items and equipment. The brand has a vast physical shop network and a strong online presence. In addition, its adhesion to sustainability, creative product design, and support for the enthusiastic sports community have distinguished it as the most favored brand by both experienced athletes and newcomers.

“We are honored to be the Strategy Partner for the Decathlon 10K 2023 Mumbai Edition. At Abunduntia GrowthFluent, we believe in giving back to the community and making sports accessible to all. Our mission is to provide something for everyone, whether they are seasoned runners striving for a personal best or someone taking their first steps towards a healthier lifestyle. Our commitment extends to ensuring that the Decathlon 10K offers the best route for achieving their personal best while keeping race facilities affordable for all participants. We believe in encouraging running among sedentary individuals and promoting a healthier way of life,” expressed Ms. Hiral Mistry, the Co-Founder of Abunduntia GrowthFluent. “At Zixa Strong, we go beyond pain relief; we champion the spirit of endurance. Partnering with the prestigious Decathlon 10K flagship race in Mumbai isn’t just a commitment to aid our city’s finest athletes; it’s a dedication to kindling a path where every stride signifies progress towards a life free from pain and full of boundless possibilities,” stated Nitisha Pande, the Lead at Brand Communication & Alliances, Jenburkt Wellness.

Mr. Aashish Kumbhat, the co-founder of URBAN Smart Wearables also talked about his idea behind supporting the event. “At URBAN, we advocate the idea of integrating fitness into our lifestyle because we firmly believe it’s only through fitness that we can get the best out of people. Hence, collaborating for this marathon is a natural integration for us. Through our Fitness is Lifestyle awareness campaign and by developing products that can seamlessly blend for both fitness & lifestyle needs, we are trying to do our bit in making India fit,” he explained.

The values of Decathlon perfectly complement the goals of the event, which are to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle while uniting the crowd through the love of running. This Mumbai Edition of the road race is just the beginning of Decathlon’s ambitious plans. The brand intends to extend this flagship event to all major cities in India, promoting fitness and well-being throughout the nation. With exciting prizes worth 2 lakhs up for grabs and a promise of a memorable experience for all participants, the Decathlon 10K 2023 – Mumbai Edition is set to become a highlight on the city’s sporting calendar.

