Deccan Education Society's Legacy Shines Bright as DES Pune University Takes Its Inaugural Leap

New Delhi [India], October 23: With an illustrious 138-year legacy, the Deccan Education Society ushered into a new historic milestone on October 15th, 2023, launching its latest ambitious endeavour, the #UniversityWithLegacy, DES Pune University, Pune. This historic event was marked by showcasing the university's formidable legacy and visionary commitment, accentuating the new institution's determination to offer a state-of-the-art educational platform.

DES Pune University shall remain steadfast in its mission to provide an array of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, meticulously aligned with an industry-driven interdisciplinary curriculum at this new institution. The distinguished guests of honour who blessed the press conference with their esteemed presence include Namdar Chandrakantdada Patil, the Honourable Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Textiles, and Parliamentary Affairs for the Government of Maharashtra, Dr. Abhay Jere, the Honourable Vice Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and Shri Shahu Chhatrapati Kolhapur, the Honourable President of the Deccan Education Society in Pune.

The proceedings commenced with a welcoming speech by Dr. Ravindra Acharya, Vice Chairman of the Council and Governing Body of the Deccan Education Society. While elucidating the vision behind the establishment of DESPU, Prof. Prasad D. Khandekar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of DESPU, deliberated on the current landscape of the Indian education system and its burgeoning potential for growth, "In 2023, there will be 1074 universities in India; 430 of them are private universities. Considering the number of universities, India aims to achieve a gross enrollment of 50% by 2030. This achievement, in terms of enrollment, can reach 59% of the working-age population by 2041. Compared to the developed countries, participation in Indian higher education and research is nearly 7%. This has highlighted our country's need for a world-class education system."

Prof. Khandekar underscored DESPU's dedication to evolving into an institution focused not only on knowledge dissemination but also as a catalyst for innovation. The university aspires to offer excellence to its students through diverse programs, introductory projects, and transdisciplinary initiatives rooted in Indian values. Embracing the ethos of "Nation First," DESPU commits to discipline, trust, and transparency. The institution seeks to foster a nurturing environment that stimulates curiosity and critical thinking in students. The true path to advancing education and the nation lies in unwavering commitment to cutting-edge research and knowledge. Professor Khandekar extended a warm invitation to all stakeholders to join DESPU on its journey to redefine the educational landscape, positioning DES Pune University as a unique and distinguished institution.

Following the unveiling of the DESPU logo, Namdar Chandrakatadada Patil, Hon'ble Minister overseeing Higher and Technical Education, Textiles, and Parliamentary Affairs for the Government of Maharashtra, delivered a speech reflecting on DES's phenomenal evolution within the education sector. He lauded the successful formation of the DESPU team for the launch of its flagship university and emphasised DESPU's potential to prioritise research and education as a cornerstone, thereby making a substantial and far-reaching contribution to the growth and development of both Maharashtra and India.

Shahu Chhatrapati, the President of the Deccan Education Society, articulated that DESPU stands as a testament to the organisation's unwavering support and commitment to education. It underscores their dedication to nurture holistic growth, intellectual curiosity, and global competitiveness among students. In this ever-evolving era of globalisation and technological advancement, the importance of educational competitiveness takes centre stage. Universities and institutions must collectively lead the way in this endeavour, and DESPU is committed to being a hub of learning and innovation that bridges tradition and modernity. In closing, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to the devoted faculty and office bearers whose unwavering commitment and tireless efforts have transformed the vision of establishing DES Pune University into a resounding reality.

DES has ascended to a position of prominence as one of the premier educational institutions, with a presence spanning over 40 institutes in Maharashtra, and an additional institution in Andhra Pradesh. Dr. Sharad Kunte, the Chairman of the Council and Governing Body of the Deccan Education Society underscored the pivotal role played by DES in accentuating the significance of higher education within Indian society. He emphasised that higher education equips students with the essential skills and knowledge necessary to make meaningful contributions to their communities and advance social equality and mobility.

Dr Abhay Jere, the Vice Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education, emphasised the evolving landscape of the gig economy in response to the changing world of work. He underscored the need to prepare students for a market marked by greater fluidity and economic uncertainties. In recognising that many students do not have the opportunity to discuss their career aspirations and dreams with their parents, he highlighted the pivotal role faculty can play in counselling and guiding students. Educational institutes like DESPU can serve as a platform for students to engage in meaningful dialogues with their faculty members, fostering a supportive environment to help them realise their objectives, thus strengthening faculty-student relationship.

The highly successful event culminated with a speech delivered by Shri Dhananjay Kulkarni, the Secretary of the Deccan Education Society. He articulated the enduring commitment of DES Pune University to facilitate the excellence of students in their chosen domains. Additionally, he commended the unwavering dedication and diligent efforts of the faculty members and staff who have been instrumental in driving the institution's mission forward.

The institution's vision is underpinned by the imperative of higher education's role in shaping a competitive, globally connected, and technology-driven world. As we move forward, DES Pune University stands poised to be a hub of learning, innovation, and tradition, contributing significantly to the dynamic educational landscape of India. This event exemplifies a quantum leap towards this vision, heralding an era of transformative education in the spirit of #UniversityWithLegacy.

For more information, visit: https://despu.edu.in/

