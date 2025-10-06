Decisive tech, innovation-driven push powered India’s journey to 4th largest economy: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 6 India’s journey to the world’s fourth largest economy, from being the 11th a decade ago, was powered by a decisive technological and innovation-driven push, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh on Monday.

Singh was speaking at the inauguration of the Curtain Raiser of the maiden Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC-2025), slated from November 3rd to 5th at Bharat Mandapam, here.

“In the past 11 years, India’s journey from being the world’s 11th largest economy to the fourth has been powered by a decisive technological and innovation-driven push, supported by consistent political vision and leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Singh said.

The MoS further highlighted that conclave endeavours to place special focus on emerging and frontier technologies -- semiconductors, AI, quantum computing, biotech, space, and clean energy, areas essential to the country’s strategic autonomy and future resilience, as 11 identified thematic areas. He said that such initiatives symbolise India’s “quantum leap” from a follower to a frontrunner nation in science and innovation.

“The upcoming ESTIC-2025 is a platform for collaboration and meeting of minds of varied stakeholders -- uniting researchers, policymakers, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs to shape India’s scientific roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047,” Singh said.

“This platform will provide young innovators the opportunity to connect with mentors, showcase their ideas, and discover next-generation human talent in contributing to India’s rise as a global knowledge power,” he added.

The conclave is a quintessential opportunity to inspire change, image, and innovate for Viksit Bharat in line with the Prime Minister’s vision for innovation-driven and inclusive development of the nation.

“ESTIC-2025 represents a new era of collaboration among 13 participating ministries and departments with diverse fraternity members and stakeholders, thereby bringing together researchers, industry, academia, and government under one platform,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser. The ministries span from health, education, agriculture, energy, space, electronics and IT, environment, and more.

Sood noted that the conclave would serve as a dynamic platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and actionable roadmaps, with participation from global experts, Nobel laureates, and young researchers, among others.

