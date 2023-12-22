Decor India Show Jaipur 16th - 20th February 2024 23rd Edition - The interior tells your story, while the exterior sets the stage

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 22: Decor India Show is Rajasthan's leading Interior Exterior & building materials exhibition. With a legacy of over 20 years, the 23rd edition, organized by SGM Communications, will be held from 16th - 20th February 2024 at JECC, Tonk Road, Jaipur.

Decor India Show has become integral to Jaipur's architectural community, celebrating the city's rich culture, heritage, and artistic tastes. The show is a testament to the evolving trends and technology in decor and design. With a focus on being not just a trade show but a celebration, it has grown into one of the largest consumer shows in the state, attracting over 40,000 visitors within just five days.

With a focus on progressive architecture, construction, and design, Decor India showcases a wide range of products providing end-to-end solutions to all your construction needs, which includes Tiles, Ceramics, Home Appliances, Switches, Switchgears, Bath fittings, Mattress, Interior Decorative & Lighting, Industrial, Indian and Imported Furniture, Door & Windows, Wooden floorings, Steel & concrete, Water technology, Safety - Security Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Paint & Wall covering, Modular Kitchen & technology, and much more.

This edition of the Decor India Show is very close to our hearts and evokes a sense of nostalgia as if it were just yesterday that the idea first sparked in our minds. It reflects on the journey from the concept's inception to its current grandeur, showcasing the long association of brands, trade partners, and the dedicated team at Shakun, without whom nothing would have been possible. With more than 300 local and global exhibitors, the show has evolved beyond mere commerce; it's become a platform where connections, creativity, and ideas emerge. With the strong vision and the collective efforts put in by our exhibitors and the in-house team at Shakun, we aim to curate a show that inspires innovation. Decor India is crafted to ensure guaranteed return on investments with promising brand visibility, networking with industry leaders, and long-lasting impressions. "Decor India Show has always been a pride event for us at Shakun, and it is no less than a festival"- Akhil Maheshwari, Director, Shakun Group.

Every year, Decor India Show witnesses the most coveted national and international brands, architects, hoteliers, interior designers, real-estate developers, engineers, builders, IIID Rajasthan, and other associates from the state and countrywide.

Being the flagship exhibition/event of Shakun Group, the team leaves no stone unturned for the marketing & promotion of the show. Shakun Group is a media giant from North India, constituting N S Publicity (No.1 OOH Media Owner with 15000 + sites) &Shakun Advertising (One of the Leading Media agencies in North India) under one umbrella.

The participating brands include industry stalwarts like Wonder Cement, Kajaria Ceramics, Norisys, Sleepwell, Kerovit, IFB, Godrej, J K Lakshmi, Havells, Gold Medal, Featherlite, Symphony, WoodenStreet, APL Apollo, TATA Tiscon, Sleek, Glen, Milcent, Natraj, TCL, Taptree, Hindware Kitchen, Supreme Furniture, & many more.

We hope to see you at the Decor India Show - 2024 @ JECC, Tonk Road, Jaipur.

