Decoration of Knight First Class of the Order of the Lion of Finland awarded to Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 24: Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar, Honorary Consul of Finland in Bangalore, received the Knight First Class of the Order of the Lion of Finlandawarded by the Grand Master of the Order, President of the Republic, Sauli Niinistofor 15 years of meritorious service.

Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar took over as Chairperson and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems after her late husband Vikram's demise. She has worked to strengthen Finland's ties with Karnataka and runs the Honorary Consul office there.

The award was handed over to her by the Finnish Ambassador to India, Ambassador Ritva Koukku-Ronde, who presented the honour and congratulated the Honorary Consul on her years of service and continued support.

