Dedicated Freight Corridor achieves milestone of running 1 lakh trains

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) achieved a milestone of running one lakh trains with Member Operations and Business Development at Railway Board, Jaya Varma Sinha, flagging off the 100,000th train running on the Corridor alignment on Friday.

The first train on the DFC network was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 12, 2020.

Till now 55,332 trains have been operated on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) while 44,658 trains on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), DFC said in a statement.

As of today, 2089 Route KM 73.5 per cent of the DFC has been commissioned, it said, while adding that DFC alignment except for Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) connectivity is expected to be commissioned by December 2023.

"With the commissioning of the New Dadri - New Rewari section, freight transportation can be seamlessly done from the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh to the Western ports of India," the release said.

DFC is a vital initiative under the National Logistics Policy and is aimed at reducing the cost of logistics from 15 per cent (approx.) of the country's GDP to 8 per cent by 2030.

The freight infrastructure capacity augmentation by DFC is crucial in achieving the Indian Railways' target of 3000 million tonne freight loading by 2030.

