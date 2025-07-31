Deendayal Port Authority commissions first 'Make in India' 1 megawatt-scale green hydrogen plant at Kandla

New Delhi [India], July 31 : In a historic milestone towards India's clean energy transition, Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, on Thursday, commissioned the country's first "Make-in-India" 1 Megawatt Green Hydrogen Plant at Kandla.

The plant was inaugurated by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, in the presence of Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, T.K. Ramachandran, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, Deendayal Port Authority, senior officials of Port and L&T.

This milestone is a testament to India's progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is a significant step towards India's Net Zero commitment.

The Minister appreciated the speed at which this project has been grounded.

He recalled that the foundation stone of a 10 MW Green Hydrogen Plant was laid by the Prime Minister during his visit to Bhuj on May 26, 2025.

The commissioning of the first module of the 1 Megawatt Plant, as a part of the 10 Megawatt project within a short span of only four months, sets a new benchmark of project execution for the Green Hydrogen industry in the country.

DPA has demonstrated a shining example of Speed, Scale, and Skill in action, he remarked.

With this commissioning, DPA becomes the first port in India to operationalise a Make-In-India Megawatt-scale Green Hydrogen facility, capable of producing approximately 140 metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually.

This breakthrough marks a pivotal step in maritime decarbonization, enhancing India's global leadership in sustainable port operations.

Commending the Port's continuous commitment to green initiatives, Union Minister Sonowal highlighted DPA's earlier accomplishments, including the deployment of India's first Make-in-India all-electric Green Tug. He praised the commissioning of a fully Aatma-Nirbhar, future-ready hydrogen ecosystem, built entirely by Indian engineers, as an inspiration for other ports to adopt innovative and eco-friendly solutions.

The Union Minister extended congratulations to the entire team of Deendayal Port Authority under the leadership of Chairman, and also appreciated the engineers of L&T for delivering this complex project with remarkable efficiency and precision.

As India charts its course toward a greener maritime future, Deendayal Port Authority stands at the forefront of this transformation, leading by example and driving innovation in line with national priorities.

