Deendayal Port Authority Kandla bags multiple 'Maritime Excellence Achievers Awards' at India Maritime Week 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, has received the prestigious 'Maritime Excellence Achievers Awards' under the categories of "Driving Maritime Innovation" and "Port Sustainability Pioneer" at the ongoing India Maritime Week 2025, held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.

The award was presented by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal in the presence of Minister of State (PSW) Shantanu Thakur.

Taking to social media, Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, called it a "Proud Moment for DPA." In its post on X, the authority wrote, "Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla bagged the Maritime Excellence Achievers Award under the category 'Port Sustainability Pioneer' at #IndiaMaritimeWeek2025, Mumbai. The award was presented by Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Hon'ble Union Minister (PSW), in presence of Shri Shantanu Thakur, Hon'ble MoS (PSW)."

In a separate post, the authority also highlighted the innovation award it received, stating, "Another proud moment for DPA, Kandla! DPA bagged the Maritime Excellence Achievers Award under the category "Driving Maritime Innovation" at #IndiaMaritimeWeek2025, Mumbai. The award was presented by Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Hon'ble Union Minister (PSW), in presence of Shri Shantanu Thakur, Hon'ble MoS (PSW)."

During the same event, the port announced a major collaboration with global logistics company DP World and technology firm Nevomo to launch the Intra-Port Magrail System, a project aimed at automated and sustainable cargo movement within the port premises.

Announcing the development on X, DPA said, "A landmark collaboration at #IndiaMaritimeWeek2025 between DPA, DP World & Nevomo, to introduce Intra-Port Magrail System for automated & sustainable cargo movement at DPA Kandla. The agreement was signed in presence of Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Hon'ble Union Minister (PSW) & H.E. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman & CEO, DP World."

Deendayal Port Authority is a major port on the west coast of India, facilitating global maritime trade.

