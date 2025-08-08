Deepa Singh appointed as Vice President & Head - HR & Admin at Exide Industries Ltd.

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 8: Exide Industries Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Deepa Singh to the position of Vice President & Head - HR & Admin, effective 1st August 2025.

Ms. Singh has been an integral part of the company's HR leadership team for the past two years, consistently bringing strategic insights and a deep understanding of people and processes.

In her new role as VP & Head - HR & Admin, she will lead the overall HR strategy and administration functions, focusing on talent development, culture building, employee engagement, and organizational effectiveness.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Avik Roy, MD & CEO of Exide Industries Ltd. said: "Deepa's vision, proven track record, and insightful experience will further strengthen our people management, industrial relations, and other key areas, driving cross-functional efficiencies in the Company."

Academically, Deepa holds a Bachelor's degree in Physics (Hons.) and a Master's in Human Resource Management. Over the years, she has gained extensive domain experience across all HR verticals, including Industrial Relations and Centers of Excellence (CoEs).

With an impressive 18 years of experience across renowned organizations such as Raymond Ltd., Jet Airways, Reliance Industries Ltd., and Lohia Corp, Deepa possesses an extensive understanding of both manufacturing and service-based industries.

