Deepak Mukut’s SRE MUSIC launches its first single starring Vivek Dahiya & Zoya Afroz

Mumbai, September 17: SRE Music, the music arm of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, is now all set to launch its first single, “Dil Todta Hai”. The recently released teaser met with tremendous response. This new single is a soulful song sung by the talented Piyush Ambhore and has handsome hunk Vivek Dahiya and ever-so-beautiful Zoya Afroz in the lead. The song is beautifully picturized and tells an intriguing love story between the two main lead artists.

The song producer & founder of SRE Music Mr. Deepak Mukut, who has an ear for music, said, “We start our musical journey with this non-film single & intend to come out with two to three songs every month. We aim to work with diverse talents and provide an opportunity for newer singers, lyricists, composers etc., apart from the established ones. SRE Music will give new musical talent to the industry”.

Director Ankit Ojha added that “this song is an interesting take on how one can channel energies in the right direction when you are heartbroken. In such a situation, one can achieve extraordinary things, which may not be possible in normal circumstances. Dil Todta hai is a heart-wrenching tale of lost love.”

The song Dil Todta Hai is produced by Deepak Mukut and co-produced by Hunar Mukut for SRE Music. Sung, written and composed by Piyush Ambhore, features Vivek Dahiya and Zoya Afroz & is directed by Ankit Ojha.

Soham Rockstar Entertainment, a motion content company founded by Deepak Mukut, which is primarily into films, OTT & other motion content, launched its music label SRE Music with the deadly field agent drama film “Dhaakad” staring Kangana Ranaut. Other musically hit films Shaadi main Zaroor Aana, Genius, Sanam Teri Kasam, Mulk, Forensic etc

About: Soham Rockstar Entertainment is a corporate media house which primarily focuses on motion content (Feature Films, Short Films, TV Soaps, Web Series, OTT & Music) aggregation, trading & syndication; SRE also assist the creative fraternity in Incubation, Project Management & Consulting, Project Financing, Public Relations, Promotion & Marketing, Social Media Integration, Production Oversight & Technical Support through an in-house team of skilled professionals.

www.sohamrockstar.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor