Deepak Pareek Wins 'Best Podcast - Society and Culture' Award at HT Podmasters Awards 2025 for his Podcast - 'The Chill Hour'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Deepak Pareek, storyteller, media entrepreneur, and the voice behind the much-loved podcast 'The Chill Hour,' has been awarded "Best Podcast - Society and Culture" at HT Podmasters Awards 2025, India's premier podcasting conclave and awards, dedicated to celebrating the best voices in the industry. This award has added another feather in the cap in Deepak Pareek's heartwarming podcast journey and has further strengthened national presence and recognition which marks a spectacular moment in Deepak Pareek's journey as a content creator dedicated to raw, candid, unfiltered conversations.

Created and hosted by Deepak Pareek, 'The Chill Hour' podcast brings together voices across entertainment, entrepreneurship, wellness, and culture for raw, reflective conversations. 'The Chill Hour' podcast has completed 108 episodes and is available on all major audio and video platforms. From producing compelling conversations to building a thriving community of over half a million followers, Deepak Pareek's work continues to bridge storytelling with purpose. With this award, The Chill Hour enters an exciting new chapter, one that promises deeper dialogues, wider reach, and a growing impact on India's cultural conversation.

With the Indian podcasting industry witnessing rapid growth, Podmasters 2025 recognized excellence, fostered industry collaboration and provided a platform for learning and networking. The event had two parts - a conclave and a star-studded awards night. Dynamic forums featuring panel discussions, masterclasses and fireside chats with India's leading podcasters, media professionals, industry experts and honouring outstanding achievements in podcasting across multiple categories happened during the day followed by a gala awards ceremony recognizing creators who have pushed the boundaries of storytelling and audio innovation.

Launched with a simple yet powerful vision to create a space for real talk, vulnerability, and personal growth, The Chill Hour Podcast has now become a staple in India's growing podcasting scene. Over the course of more than 100 episodes, Deepak Pareek has hosted a wide range of voices from across industries like bollywood actors, neuroscientists, psychologists, celebrity divorce lawyers, dating coaches, spiritual gurus, etc. Some of the prominent names being Kailash Kher, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Gajraj Rao, Raghav Juyal, cultural icons like Shalini Passi and rising stars from the worlds of sport, comedy, entrepreneurship, and art. His interviews dive deep into topics including mental health, self-improvement, relationships, creator economy, true crime, and modern-day identity that have the power to drive change and create an impact.

Reacting to the win, Deepak Pareek said, "Seriously, this award means so much to me! It's not just about the recognition; it's about celebrating real talk and powerful stories. The Chill Hour started as my little passion project, just a quiet spot for genuine chats in a super noisy world. Seeing it grow and touch so many people, and now getting this amazing shout-out, feels totally wild and also really humbling. This one's for all the incredible guests who shared their stories, and every single listener who made time for these conversations. Here's to bringing more such stories to the world, one episode at a time!"

Hosted by HT Smartcast and Fever Live, the awards were more than just a celebration. With over 200 nominees across 30+ categories, the event was buzzing with creators, storytellers, celebs and fans of all things spoken and streamed. Whether it was true crime or mental wellness, comedy banter or deep dives into desi culture, every genre found its moment in the spotlight and its voice. At its heart, Podmasters was more than glitz- it was a love letter to creators who've turned voice into an art form and it was clear - podcasts are no longer a niche. They're now pop culture staples, and India's audio icons have officially gone prime-time. Move over influencers- the podcasters are here and they've got something to say (loudly and in Dolby surround).

Mumbai's audio scene hit maximum volume as the Podmasters Awards 2025 turned up the dial on glam, grit, and gorgeous gowns. What was once a quiet corner of the internet has officially evolved into a red-carpet-worthy cultural movement. And leading the charge were the ever-radiant Debina Bonnerjee, Gauahar Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Prajakta Koli, Aahana Kumra, Karishma Tanna, and Yamini Malhotra, proving that podcasts might be audio-only, but the style is all visual drama.

