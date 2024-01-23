Deepak Phenolics Limited (DPL) is now accredited as an ISO Certified Company

PRNewswire

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 23: Deepak Phenolics Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deepak Nitrite Limited, is now an ISO-certified company. An IOT-Enabled company with the lowest thermal footprint plant in the industry and at the forefront of Atmanirbhar Bharat, DPL is a leading producer of Phenol, Acetone, and Iso-propyl alcohol (IPA).

The manufacturing plant at Dahej, Gujarat is the largest and one of the most efficient with state-of-the-art infrastructure delivering cost-efficient and environmentally friendly performance, making it a Responsible Chemistry company.

Bureau Veritas India (BVI), a leading and highly respected global standard in testing, inspection and certification has issued Integrated Management System (ISO) Certifications to Deepak Phenolics Limited as under:

* ISO 9001:2015 - Quality Management System

* ISO 14000:2015 - Environment Management System

* ISO 45000:2018 - International Standard for Occupational Health and Safety

Kishor Jhalaria, CEO & ED, Deepak Phenolics says, "We are delighted that our Management Systems have been found by Bureau Veritas to be in accordance with the requirements set out in the standards of ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001. This is in line with our undiluted focus of upholding the highest standards of Occupational Health and Safety, environmental consciousness and Quality, and reaffirms our assurance to our stakeholders that our quality products are made safely and in an environmentally friendly manner."

Guided by our principles of 'Responsible Chemistry' and 'Together for Sustainability', the organisation is committed to continue to be a partner to the nation's growth and care for people, the planet and prosperity.

About Deepak Nitrite Limited:

Deepak Nitrite Limited (NSE: DEEPAKNTR) (BSE: 506401), India's fastest-growing Chemical Intermediates company, has a diversified portfolio that caters to the dyes and pigments, agrochemical, pharmaceutical, plastics, textiles, paper and home, and personal care segments and Petro derivates intermediates -phenolics, acetone and IPA in India, and overseas. Its products are manufactured across six locations, which are all accredited by Responsible Care.

Focusing on a Triple Bottomline principle of People, Planet, Profit, Deepak Nitrite Ltd. deploys globally benchmarked standards & systems, we are now accredited 'Silver Rating' by EcoVadis in 2022, for sustainability initiatives.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323483/DPL_ISO_Certificate.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor