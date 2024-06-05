Deepshikha Deshmukh participates in the Beekeeping Movement alongside global celebrities on World Environment Day

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 5: On World Environment Day, producer and entrepreneur Deepshikha Deshmukh has taken a stand for environmental preservation by promoting beekeeping as a powerful method to combat the climate crisis. Her dedication to social causes and passion for sustainable practices shine through as she champions this innovative and traditional approach.

Deepshikha Deshmukh, alongside her husband Dhiraj Deshmukh, has become one of India's first beekeepers, joining a global movement supported by celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Martha Stewart, and Morgan Freeman. This movement highlights the crucial role bees play in our ecosystem as pollinators. Deepshikha emphasizes that without bees, life as we know it would be drastically different.

"We are currently battling urgent environmental challenges in India" said Deepshikha. " Bees play a crucial role in nature's symphony, ensuring the harmony of life by pollinating plants and sustaining ecosystems. Their work is irreplaceable, and protecting them means protecting our world. They help plants grow, which helps all creatures thrive, highlighting the vital importance of supporting bees in today's climate crisis. As a mother, I believe beekeeping is an important step to ensure a brighter future for our children"

Dhiraj Deshmukh, a prominent figure in Maharashtra's political landscape, carries forward the legacy of his father, former Chief Minister Shri Vilasrao Deshmukh. Known for his dedication to rural development, Dhiraj prioritizes empowering farmers and creating wealth opportunities in rural India. As the MLA of Latur Gramin, his efforts align with the couple's commitment to environmental causes.

The Deshmukh family's commitment to the environment is evident in their daily lives. Their heartwarming pictures often feature family moments in nature, reflecting their dedication to teaching their children the value of Mother Earth. These images set a shining example for the next generation, emphasizing the importance of cherishing and protecting our environment.

Deepshikha and Dhiraj Deshmukh's advocacy for beekeeping on World Environment Day underscores their commitment to addressing environmental challenges through sustainable practices. Their efforts contribute to the global movement of preserving biodiversity and combating climate change, inspiring others to join in protecting our planet. Through their actions and dedication, they continue to lead by example, fostering a greener and more sustainable future for all.

