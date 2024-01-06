Deepti Swagat Irsale  Won the title of Tiska Mrs. India Telangana 2023

New Delhi (India), January 6: Someone has rightly said that work so hard that success makes noise. Yes, today we are talking about Deepti Swagat Irsale of Hyderabad, who through her hard work has succeeded in creating a distinct identity for herself in the fashion industry. Deepti participated in the recently held Tiska Miss and Mrs India Beauty Contest 2023, in which she hoisted the flag of success by winning the title of Tiska Mrs. India Telangana 2023 and brought glory to herself and her family.

While talking to the media, Deepti says that the journey of the show was quite interesting and in this competition which lasted for 4 days, I was given different sessions by the experts, due to which I successful won the title. Deepti further said that in this journey, my family members have fully supported me, who encouraged me every moment ,believed in my dreams and gave me the freedom to dream big.

Let us tell you that Deepti is working in a multinational company, Studied Bachelor of Engineering, Certified Digital Marketing expert and certified face yoga instructor. She wants to move forward in the fashion industry and represent the country by participating in competitions at the international level.

