Deerika Retail rings in the festive fervor this Diwali with its "Tyohaar pe Uphaar" campaign

Adding to the festive zing, Deerika Retail announces the launch of it's first-ever "Tyohaar pe Uphaar" campaign, across all its stores, as well as its online platform. At the very start of the festive season, the hypermarket announced 'Khushiyon Ka Shubh Aarambh' campaign, wherein consumers got the opportunity to grab the biggest festive offers, including a large assortment of festive gifting options, with price range starting from as little as Rs 150 onward.

With "Tyohaar pe Uphaar" campaign, Deerika Retail will be offering a delectable assortment of mithais, chocolates, dry fruits, and fashion, home fashion items, electronics, kitchenware, and many more, with up to 50 per cent off on Deerika's entire gifting range of products. The campaign will run till November 24, 2022.

Further, to make Diwali Khushiyon Waali for customers, Deerika Retail has also introduced exclusive offers till October 14. As a part of this, customers who shop for Rs 5999, will get an assured silver coin of 5gm. Moreover, customers who shop for Rs 9999, will get an assured silver coin of 10gm, absolutely free of cost. There are many more offers that will be live during the Dhanteras.

Deerika Retail is also launching the exclusive Festive Ticket Size offers on its Home fashion, luggage, and cookware categories, which will run up till 28th October 2022. Under this campaign, customers who shop for Rs 6999 will get a Cabin size trolley at just Rs 699; customers who shop for Rs 2999, will get a Dream Living Double bed blanket at a meager Rs 199 and customers who shop for Rs 4999 will get a 4 pc cookware set bag at Rs 599.

Established in 2017, DJT Ventures is the brainchild of Akash Anand, who is driven by the vision of creating a conglomerate through Retail, Financial Services and Insurance Broking. Promoting businesses in these verticals via separate companies for each of them, DJT Ventures has established a presence in New Delhi, Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Gurugram (Haryana), with plans to expand to other parts of the NCR with more hypermarkets in the coming years.

Deerika A began its journey in 2020 with the first Hypermarket in Sector 51, Gurugram. It guarantees discounts on all products, including grocery, fresh produce, utensils, crockery, home appliances and clothing for men, women and children. Apart from having top brands under one roof, Deerika has more than 100 products under its private label. It provides the most economical rates and an international shopping experience with a 'Cartful of Happiness'.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor