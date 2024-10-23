Defence Industry and Government to Have Strategic B2G and B2B Meetings to Expand Ecosystem

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 23: The Armed Forces have announced the launch of Defence Partnership Days, scheduled for November 28-29, 2024 at the Army-owned Manekshaw Convention Centre in New Delhi. It will be a key platform for fostering collaboration between the armed forces and industry. The event, designed to bridge government and business stakeholders, will facilitate strategic engagements through a series of targeted B2G and B2B meetings.

In a Tweet on X, the Ministry of Defence said "Centre for Joint Warfare Studies and Indian Military Review, under the aegis of HQ Integrated Defence Staff, is conducting Defence Partnership Days event on 28-29 Nov 2024."

It further added. "The event aims to foster collaboration between the defence industry and the Indian Armed Forces to advance Atamanirbharta in Defence. A message from the Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane emphasizes the importance of the initiative."

The Defence Secretary said in the message, "The event on "Defence Partnership Days" being conducted by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies and Indian Military Review is both timely and needed. I am convinced that the B2G and B2B interactions enabled during this event, when taken forward, will contribute greatly to achieving our larger objectives of innovation and self-reliance in the Indian Defence Industry."

Earlier, in a special message, Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, had said, "The Centre for Joint Warfare Studies and Indian Military Review are organising 'Defence Partnership Days' on 28-29 Nov 2024 with an aim to support the nation's Atmanirbharta initiatives and to provide a credible platform for deliberations amongst the various stakeholders from the industry, MoD and the Armed Forces." He expressed the hope that the event would witness huge participation from all the stakeholders including private industries, public enterprises, MSMEs, Start-ups and budding entrepreneurs."

Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, will inaugurate the event along with the Service Chiefs.

The newly appointed Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said, in a message, "In an era where technological advancements and strategic autonomy are paramount, the importance of indigenisation cannot be overstated. By fostering direct engagement between the Indian Defence Forces and domestic industry, Defence Partnership Days will help bridge the gap between our operational needs and the innovative solutions offered by our homegrown enterprises. This collaboration is vital for reducing our dependency on foreign imports and enhancing our self-reliance in critical defence technologies."

The Convenor of the Defence Partnership Days, Maj Gen Ravi Arora, said, "Prime Contractors, OEMs, Manufacturers, Suppliers, Service Providers, MSMEs, Start-ups, Industry Associations and Investors will gather at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi to interact with Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces procurement officers, including DRDO and Coast Guard officers, as well as between businesses to businesses (B2B). It will be primarily be an opportunity to meet key nodal and project officers dealing with procurement, indigenisation, Make 1, Make 2, Import Substitution, Problem Statements, GSQRs, RFIs, RFPs and design & development to seek and to offer solutions to strengthen the capabilities of the armed forces and also to expand the boundaries of their own businesses."

He added, "Registrations are open at www.defencepartners.in. Participants can view the profiles of all who are participating along with the products that they deal with, send requests for meetings with short-listed officers for the time slot selected. Confirmation is automatic and instant."

The event also offers a wide array of participation options, including Sponsorship, Exhibition Booths, Branding and Communications.

A Starter Engagement Pack is also being offered at no cost under the Test the Defence Partnership Offer.

Over 150 officers of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces have been made available for direct interaction with industry. In two parallel tracks, presentations for new businesses entering the defence sector have been planned. This is first initiative of its kind which will address the long felt need for closer interaction between industry and armed forces.

The event will supplement the other efforts of the Armed Forces to reach out to industry for meeting the indigenisation requirements of the Armed Forces. Some of them include Srijan Defence Portal, Defence Investor Cell, India Defence Mart, Make in India Defence and Innovations for Defence Excellence.

