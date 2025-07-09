Defence to critical minerals, India and Namibia solidify ties across key sectors during PM Modi's visit

Windhoek, July 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Wednesday reviewed the full range of India-Namibia bilateral relations, including cooperation in areas such as digital technology, defence, security, agriculture, healthcare, education and critical minerals during bilateral talks held in Windhoek.

Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to the Namibian leader for offering condolences and extending support following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Additionally, he also thanked the Namibian government for condoling last month's tragic Ahmedabad flight crash.

"Our historical ties are based on mutual trust and values. We are proud that in Namibia's fight for independence, India played a pivotal role in raising its voice in support of Namibia. Mahatma Gandhi's principles have inspired both our countries," PM Modi stated in his remarks during the delegation-level talks.

India and Namibia have had a very strong relationship for a long time and New Delhi had recognised Namibia long before it got independence besides also taking up its cause in the UNGA in 1946.

"In 1998, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited Namibia, and after a long time, I got the wonderful opportunity to come to Namibia. During your tenure, an Indian PM had the opportunity to become the first State Guest, and I thank you for that," PM Modi stated.

Wednesday's discussion focused on enhancing India-Namibia ties across several key areas, including defence, digital technology, agriculture, health, education, critical minerals and hydrocarbons with PM Modi hoping that "many new avenues" will be added in the longstanding bilateral relations.

The trade between both countries is mostly in mineral resources like zinc and diamond processing. Namibia is a resource-rich country, having natural resources of uranium, copper, cobalt and rare earths in large numbers. Lithium, graphite, and tantalum remain of interest to India.

The Prime Minister said that India has launched the 'National Critical Mineral Mission' and sees Namibia as a partner in this initiative. For cooperation in the critical mineral sectors, he said, both countries can work towards signing a Critical Mineral Partnership Agreement.

"We also discussed how to boost linkages in trade, energy and petrochemicals. Expressed gratitude for the assistance from Namibia in Project Cheetah," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

PM Modi also emphasised that both countries have a longstanding cooperation in the defence sector, which can be enhanced further.

"In India, we have an ecosystem for defence production. In the recent Operation Sindoor, our indigenous defence systems have proved their mettle. We can offer a special defence Line of Credit to Namibia," PM Modi noted.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first-ever visit to Namibia and only the third visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the African country in the last 27 years.

He had arrived in Windhoek earlier in the day as part of the concluding leg of his five-nation tour and was accorded a grand traditional welcome at Hosea Kutako International Airport, which was followed by another impressive ceremonial welcome before the official discussions.

PM Modi also offered condolences on the death of the Founding Father of Namibia, Sam Nujoma, who had old ties with India, stating that the bilateral relations of both nations have benefited from his vision.

