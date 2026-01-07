Defrail Technologies Limited Announces Initial Public Offering Opening on January 9, 2026

VMPL

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], January 7: Defrail Technologies Limited, a manufacturing company engaged in rubber and engineered polymer-based components, has announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO will open for subscription on Friday, January 9, 2026, and will close on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. The Company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME Platform, with listing scheduled on Friday, January 16, 2026.

IPO Details

-Issue Type: 100% Fresh Issue

-Issue Size: ₹13.77 crore

-Fresh Issue: 18,60,800 Equity Shares

- Face Value: ₹10 per share

-Price Band: ₹70 - ₹74 per equity share

-Lot Size: 1,600 Equity Shares

-Listing Platform: BSE SME

IPO Timeline

-Anchor Investor Finalisation: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

-Anchor Bidding & Allocation: Thursday, January 8, 2026

-Issue Opens:Friday, January 9, 2026

-Issue Closes:Tuesday, January 13, 2026

- Listing On: Friday, January 16, 2026

Share Allocation Structure

-Market Maker: 94,400 Equity Shares (₹0.70 crore)

-Anchor Investors: 5,18,400 Equity Shares (₹3.84 crore)

-Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 3,55,200 Equity Shares (₹2.63 crore)

oMutual Fund Portion: 14,400 Equity Shares

-Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 2,68,800 Equity Shares (₹1.99 crore)

oHNI: 1,77,600 Equity Shares

oSNI: 91,200 Equity Shares

-Retail Investors: 6,24,000 Equity Shares (₹4.62 crore)

Objects of the Issue

The gross proceeds of the IPO amounting to ₹13.77 crore will be utilised as follows:

-Capital Expenditure: ₹9.69 crore (70.39%)

-General Corporate Purposes: ₹2.01 crore (14.62%)

-Issue Expenses: ₹2.06 crore (15.00%)

Offer Intermediaries

-Book Running Lead Manager: Nexgen Financial Solutions Private Limited

-Registrar to the Issue: Maashitla Securities Private Limited

-Market Maker: Nikunj Stock Brokers Limited

Management Commentary

Mr. Vivek Aggarwal, Promoter, Defrail Technologies Limited, said:

"The IPO marks a significant milestone in Defrail Technologies' journey. The capital raised will enable us to strengthen our manufacturing capabilities, fund capacity expansion, and support long-term growth. We believe our focused business model, strong operational base, and experienced management position us well for the next phase of scalable growth."

Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NEXGEN, Nexgen Financial Solutions Private Limited, Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, added:

"Defrail Technologies presents a well-balanced SME offering with reasonable valuation, defined capital deployment plans, and strong promoter background. The Company's emphasis on capex-led growth and operational execution makes this IPO an attractive opportunity for long-term investors."

About Defrail Technologies Limited

Defrail Technologies Limited was incorporated in October 2023 and acquired the running businesses of Impex Hitech Rubber and Vikas Rubber Industries on a going-concern basis. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of rubber and polymer-based components catering to industrial and OEM customers.

With its manufacturing facility located in Faridabad, Haryana, Defrail Technologies focuses on quality-driven production, timely delivery, and long-standing customer relationships. The Company aims to expand its capacity and strengthen its market presence through strategic capital deployment post listing.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including changes in economic conditions, regulatory developments, and market dynamics. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements publicly.

