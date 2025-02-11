Dehradun Defence School: The Best NDA Coaching in Dehradun

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 11: For many defence aspirants, becoming an officer in the Indian Armed Forces is a dream that requires dedication, discipline, and the right guidance. Dehradun Defence School provides the ideal foundation for their journey.

Located in the foothills of the Shivalik Himalayas, Dehradun Defence School is a premier institution dedicated to preparing young aspirants for a career in the Indian Armed Forces.

Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, DDS provides students with focused and disciplined environment in nature, helping students in their preparation and overall growth.

In the last two years, over 700 students from Dehradun Defence School (both online and offline) have successfully cracked various written defence exams and secured more than 50 officer entry selections, reflecting the school's commitment to quality training and disciplined preparation.

Dehradun Defence School offers the NDA Foundation Course, which integrates academic education with NDA written exam preparation and SSB training. This helps students excel in both their school studies and defence exam preparation simultaneously.

"At Dehradun Defence School, we offer a School Integrated Program (SIP) called the NDA Foundation Course, specifically designed for students from classes 6 to 12. It provides them with a strong foundation for both their board exams and NDA exam preparation," says the Academic Head, Dehradun Defence School.

For students who have completed Class 12, Dehradun Defence School also offers 6-month and 12-month NDA preparation courses.

Dehradun Defence School has a team of highly experienced faculty for academics as well as written exam preparation and SSB Training. The team includes subject experts from IITs, NITs and other prestigious institutes, UPSC exam qualifiers, and retired defence force officers.

Their guidance ensures that students receive well-rounded academic education, NDA exam coaching, and SSB interview preparation, helping them build the skills needed to excel in the exam.

The school has a dedicated SSB training ground for indoor and outdoor GTO tasks, psychological tests, and personal interviews. The training is conducted by an expert SSB panel, which includes retired officers who have previously served on the Service Selection Board.

Dehradun Defence School provides an online learning platform with live and recorded lectures, study materials, and a mock test series. Students can use these resources for revision and practice anytime, ensuring effective exam preparation.

The school offers best-in-class hostel and mess facilities with strict discipline and a comfortable stay. CCTV surveillance ensures the safety and security of all students.

"For students staying in the hostel, a dedicated staff member is available after school hours to ensure they focus on their studies. This supervisor provides guidance and support, helping students with their academic work and encouraging strong study habits," says Academic Head.

Dehradun Defence School is the first defence institute to introduce Outdoor Learning Program for students. Organized by certified mountaineers, these activities help students build mental and physical toughness.

The school encourages sports and physical fitness among young aspirants. It has a basketball court, a volleyball ground, and a large multi-sports ground.

Dehradun Defence School focuses on the all-round development of students by combining academics with personal growth. The library offers a quiet space for focused study, while yoga, meditation, personality development, and spoken English classes help build confidence and mental strength. Well-equipped Physics, Chemistry, and Biology labs support practical learning, while Music and Art classrooms encourage creativity and extracurricular activities.

Dedicated Doubt Counter classes allow students to seek one-on-one guidance from expert faculty, helping them clear concepts and boost confidence. Dehradun Defence School ensures that every student gets individual attention.

The school hosts annual sports tournaments and cultural events, providing students with opportunities to showcase their talents, teamwork, and leadership skills. These events build a sense of community and camaraderie.

"Students enrolling in the NDA coaching program at Dehradun Defence School can avail a special scholarship of INR 20,000. This initiative aims to support and motivate dedicated aspirants to pursue their dream of joining the Indian Armed Forces." says the Director of Dehradun Defence School.

