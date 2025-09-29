Delaplex Limited and BSNL Forge Strategic Partnership to Launch Pan-India Edge Micro Data Center Network

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 29: In a landmark move set to accelerate India’s digital transformation, Delaplex Limited, the emerging innovative provider of high-impact technology solutions, today announced the signing of an official Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bharatnet Telecom Company Limited (BTCL) – Wholly owned subsidiary Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), for the nationwide launch of Edge Micro Data Centers.

This collaboration, which follows a successful innovation Pre-launch of its Edge Micro Data Centers at Telangana Circle on June 18th, 2025, by CMD BSNL Mr. Robert J Ravi, CGM Telangana Circle Ratna Babu and CMD Delaplex Mr. Nitin Sachdeva, marks a significant step toward democratizing access to high-performance, cost-effective digital infrastructure for businesses of all sizes across India.

The signing ceremony took place during Silver Jubilee Celebrations of BSNL at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati, Assam and was attended by key dignitaries from Central and State Governments Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Ji, Minister of Communications and Minister of Development of Northeastern Region, Shri Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji, Honorable Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Keshab Mahanta Ji, Minister of Information Technology, Science Technology & Climate Change, CMD BSNL Shri Robert J Ravi,Shri Suresh Puri DDG, DoT Shri Papa Sudhakar, Director of EB Business BSNL and other BSNL Officials and Key Representatives from Delaplex.

This partnership leverages BSNL’s extensive telecom infrastructure and its trusted national network with Delaplex’s expertise and experience in cloud solutions and technology to create a distributed data ecosystem. This is a crucial development in India’s data center business landscape, where the demand for data centers is projected to increase 5x i.e.., 8GW by 2030, driven by surging data traffic, the need for lower latency, data localization, and the rise of AI Era, Market is not just alone about building capacity; it’s about demand.

The absorption of IT capacity reached a massive 407 MW in 2024, with an additional 600 MW surge projected for 2025 market valued at $524.8 million in 2024 and is forecast to reach over $3 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 19.5%.

Regulations like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) mandate domestic storage of certain data, accelerating “in-country” capacity procurement. State & central governments are offering attractive subsidies and tax exemptions to draw investments. The proposed National Data Centre Policy may offer long-term tax benefits. Also, the surge in AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) workloads is creating demand for high-density rack configurations and advanced infrastructure that can handle the power-hungry nature of AI chips (e.g., GPUs).

During the event Shri. Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia ji, Minister of Communications has stated that under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, INDIA has emerged as 5th Nation in the world having successfully launched indigenous 4G Network & committed to deliver more self-sustained mobility and data infra ecosystems powering the growth of the nation pioneering to be world leader in areas of high compute quantum and edge micro data centers strengthening rural and urban infra structure.

Democratizing Digital Infrastructure for MSMEs and SMBs

The newly launched Edge Micro Data Centers are specifically designed to address the unique needs of Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which often face prohibitive costs and complexity with traditional data center solutions. This initiative provides a powerful alternative, offering a suite of services with clear benefits:

Cost-Effective : By utilizing a revenue-sharing model and BSNL’s existing infrastructure, the solution offers affordable packages that remove the financial barriers to advanced digital services.

: By utilizing a revenue-sharing model and BSNL’s existing infrastructure, the solution offers affordable packages that remove the financial barriers to advanced digital services. Flexibility and Control: Businesses can design their own custom IT infrastructure with 270+ OS templates for tailored workstations and plug-and-play models for their platforms with scalability OnDemand.

Our Edge Micro Data Center Services, including

Virtual Private Servers and Platform as a Service (PaaS), allow businesses to easily scale their operations up or down based on their needs, ensuring they only pay for what they use.

Simplified Management : The solutions are built for ease of use, reducing the need for specialized IT staff and allowing businesses to focus on their core operations.

: The solutions are built for ease of use, reducing the need for specialized IT staff and allowing businesses to focus on their core operations. Expert Support: Delaplex and BSNL will provide expert assistance to ensure seamless integration and operation for all clients.

Additionally, the partnership offers Private Micro Data Centers, providing exclusive, co-located spaces for businesses seeking enhanced security and control over their data.

Adding to the nation's visions Mr. Nitin Sachdeva CMD, President Delaplex commented that this pan-India rollout with the partnership of BSNL/ BTCL will empower businesses to enhance productivity, improve data security, and accelerate their digital growth, ultimately contributing to the nation’s “Digital Bharat” vision. This collaboration is a testament to the power of public-private partnerships in building a robust, resilient, and inclusive digital future for India. This partnership strengthens our ability to empower global enterprises with cutting-edge technology solutions and unwavering data security, ensuring resilience in an ever-evolving digital world

Delaplex Strategy in Micro Data Center

Technology-first approach : Unlike traditional large and capital-intensive data center, Delaplex focuses on compact, edge-ready Micro Data Center powered by localized computing and high-speed connectivity

: Unlike traditional large and capital-intensive data center, Delaplex focuses on compact, edge-ready Micro Data Center powered by localized computing and high-speed connectivity Strategic partnerships : Collaboration with BSNL and others enables leveraging existing telecom and infra networks instead of heavy real estate investment.

: Collaboration with BSNL and others enables leveraging existing telecom and infra networks instead of heavy real estate investment. Low Capex model : By using BSNL's infrastructure and a revenue-sharing approach, businesses avoid the need for large upfront investments.

: By using BSNL's infrastructure and a revenue-sharing approach, businesses avoid the need for large upfront investments. Category leadership : Delaplex positions itself in a differentiated solution category — bridging the gap between small-scale IT needs and enterprise-grade infrastructure.

: Delaplex positions itself in a differentiated solution category — bridging the gap between small-scale IT needs and enterprise-grade infrastructure. Future revenue driver: Micro Data Center are expected to evolve into a meaningful contributor to Delaplex's overall revenues.

About Delaplex Limited:

Delaplex Limited is a technology consulting and software development company that leverages over 16 years of experience to deliver innovative solutions aimed at driving growth and operational efficiency for its clients.The company specializes in providing lean solutions in the space of software development, supply chain consulting, cloud solutions, data science, AI and business consultancy.

With a presence across three continents, Delaplex has established a strong operational footprint and maintains strategic partnerships with leading organizations, including Blue Yonder, Microsoft, AWS, andAnaplan.These collaborations enable Delaplex to provide comprehensive, tailored solutions that address the unique challenges of various industries, including logistics, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Delaplex’s commitment to delivering high-quality, customized technology solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to enhance their digital transformation initiatives and improve overall productivity.

NSE: DELAPLEX; Website: https://delaplex.in/

