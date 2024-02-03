Delhi Airport’s re-carpeted runway becomes operational: DIAL

New Delhi, Feb 3 The GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Saturday announced the completion of the re-carpeting and refurbishment work of Runway 10/28 (RWY 10/28 - also known as the second runway).

The runway has been handed over to Air Traffic Control (ATC) for commercial operations from Saturday, said a DIAL official.

DIAL had undertaken the much-needed re-carpeting work of the 3,813 metre long and 45 metre wide second runway in the middle of September 2023, just after the conclusion of the historic G20 Summit.

“Re-carpeting work of the runway was completed in December 2023, post which Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) operationalisation was taken up. DIAL undertook the rehabilitation work of runway 10/28 for improved passenger experience including induction of few additional taxiways,” said the spokesperson.

“With the completion of rehabilitation work, Delhi Airport would become future-ready for undertaking operations with its full capacity. The passenger handling capacity of its three terminals would increase to 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and the airside capacity will enhance to handle 140 MPPA,” said the spokesperson.

“DIAL undertook re-carpeting works, which included milling of entire length of the runway and overlaying it with Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB). Polymer-modified bitumen (PMB) is bitumen combined with one or more polymer materials which enhances the mechanical properties of the bitumen material. PMB can withstand heavy-duty traffic and extreme weather condition,” the spokesperson added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor