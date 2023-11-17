Delhi-based Mother Seeks Urgent Support for Little Harshil's Battle Against Wilson's Disease

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], November 17: Neha Shoriwala, a courageous mother, reaches out to the community in a plea for help via ImpactGuru.com during a critical juncture in their lives. Her son, little Harshil, is valiantly combating Wilson's Disease, a chronic liver condition.

After enduring six months of misdiagnoses, their journey led them to Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital in New Delhi, where a dedicated pediatric specialist assumed charge of Harshil's emergency admission.

The Shoriwala family's journey has been marked by significant financial strain. Through tremendous effort and the support of their extended family, they managed to amass Rs 12 lakh, yet this has stretched their already limited resources to their limits. Mounting medical bills, coupled with a terrifying health event on the 14th of October, witnessed Harshil experiencing nosebleeds and falling unconscious. Presently, he is on life support in the ICU.

Harshil is in urgent need of a liver transplant, a critical procedure with an estimated cost of approximately Rs 30 Lakh. Unfortunately, their depleted financial reserves fall short of covering this substantial expense.

In light of this, the Shoriwala family humbly appeals for your support in any capacity possible, to contribute to the treatment and recovery of their beloved son. Your contribution has the potential to be the beacon of hope in their fight against this life-threatening disease.

"The outpouring of support from our community can make a world of difference in our lives," Neha emphasizes.

For further updates and contributions, please visit - https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-harshil-shorewal?utm_source=press&utm_medium=press_blog

