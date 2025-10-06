Delhi-Based Startup Nourish Co. Eyes ₹100 Crore in Three Years with Affordable Luxury Skincare

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 6: In a market that is highly saturated with skincare products in India, a young entrepreneur is stirring the waters with a brand that is both quality and accessible. Payal, a graduate of Delhi University, is the brainchild behind Nourish Co., a brand owned by Ethique Natura Pvt. Ltd., and one of the fast-growing names in the high-end skincare market, which has bold ambitions of reaching a ₹100 crore valuation within the three-year period.

Payal has a personal experience in entrepreneurship. Fighting constant skin issues and frustrated by the fact that the products offered her no long-term outcomes, she saw a chance to make her own brand which would combine the elements of science with low prices. The concept was straightforward: to offer high-performance skincare at an affordable price, and that is what she said in a recent interview. Such a vision has turned into the pillar of Nourish Co., which locates itself in the middle of luxury and affordability.

The product portfolio of the startup is representative of its strategic orientation to the needs of consumers and market trends. Staples are the Day Gel Crème with Ceramide Complex and Aquaxyl™, which deeply hydrates, an Under Eye Serum, which has Vitamin C, Niacinamide, and Retinol, and a broad-spectrum Unlimited Sunscreen SPF 50++++. In addition to single products, the company has also launched holistic skincare sets including the Clear and Care Kit and Evening Reset Ritual, which are designed to make skincare routines easier without compromising efficacy.

According to industry observers, the Indian skincare market is expected to increase by a CAGR of 9-10% in the next five years due to growing consumer awareness, rising disposable incomes, and a preference for natural and science-based products. The fact that Nourish Co. is a brand with a competitive edge due to its ability to offer high-quality ingredients at a low price has its strongest selling points for members of the millennial and Gen Z generations who prefer skincare that is results-oriented.

The use of digital channels is also effective at Nourish Co. As Instagram use and Facebook popularity rise, the brand is able to interact directly with its consumers and create a community and credibility. Through this, they can quickly obtain customer feedback, which can be used to drive innovation in their formulations and marketing strategy. Products such as the Night Gel Crème with CollaPlant®, Phytosqualan, and probiotics demonstrate the dedication of the startup to combining progressive science with the use of natural ingredientsone of the key points of differentiation in an environment where generic skincare claims grow less and less appealing.

The growth plan of the company does not just stop at product innovation. Payal is concentrated on growth in terms of operations, expansion in distribution, and brand creation via specific online promotion. She sees beyond the mere goal of making Nourish Co. a household name, aiming also to achieve commercial success with a startup that is based on personal experience and quality-first principles, despite being in the competitive Indian beauty market.

Investors are taking notice. Startups that have managed to combine affordability with quality, science-approved products are recording high penetration in the local market. Nourish Co. has a clear roadmap and ambitious revenue goals, which will help the company secure both venture funding and strategic partnerships within the next few years.

With consumer choice in a marketplace based on trust, efficacy, and value, the combination of personal story, innovative formulations, and a positioning strategy places Nourish Co. on top of the competition. The startup is a clear example of how a personal hardship of a founder can be turned into a business opportunity that can be scaled and has both social and commercial impact in equal measure.

Website: https://www.nourishco.co/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nourishco_india/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61581008870282

