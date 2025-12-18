Delhi CM announces plan to have fully electric DTC bus fleet by next year

New Delhi, Dec 18 Launching 100 new e-buses, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday that the government’s goal is that by next year, all DTC buses should be electric to make the public transporter completely emission-free.

The Chief Minister said, “Our government is continuously implementing long-term and effective solutions for pollution control in Delhi. In the same vein, today 100 new e-buses have been added to the DTC fleet.”

“Our goal is that by next year, all DTC buses will be electric, so that Delhi's public transport can become completely emission-free. With this same vision, we are continuously moving forward,” she said in a message on X.

The Chief Minister said that on Thursday, an interstate e-bus service has also been launched from Dhaula Kuan in Delhi to Dharuhera in Haryana.

“The interstate bus service, which had been closed for many years, has been restarted by our government. These buses, equipped with modern facilities, will not only reduce pollution but will also make the daily commute of people travelling to and from Delhi NCR safe and comfortable,” she said.

Earlier, CM Gupta said that the absence of even a single incident of stubble burning in the city during the winter season marks a significant and tangible achievement of the government’s pollution control policy.

The Chief Minister said that in 2025, paddy was cultivated on approximately 7,000 acres of land, but despite this, due to the department’s continuous and well-structured efforts, zero incidents of stubble burning were recorded.

She said that this success has been made possible through coordinated efforts of the Agriculture Unit of the Development Department and the Environment Department, sustained monitoring, and the active cooperation of farmers.

The Chief Minister noted that deterioration in air quality during winter is regarded as a serious challenge for Delhi, with stubble burning being a major contributing factor.

Keeping this in view, the Delhi Government strictly implemented the ‘Winter Action Plan’ in accordance with the guidelines of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), she said.

