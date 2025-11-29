Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes free Ujjwala cooking gas cylinders

New Delhi, Nov 29 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday distributed Ujjwala Yojana 3.0 free LPG gas connections, cylinders and cooking stoves to women, an official said.

The Chief Minister, in a message on X, said, “This initiative will also significantly reduce pollution caused by smoke. Under the visionary leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the Ujjwala Yojana has brought respect, convenience, and self-reliance to the lives of millions of mothers and sisters across the country.”

She said on X, “Today, under the Ujjwala Yojana 3.0, free gas connections, cylinders, and the complete Ujjwala set were distributed to sisters. This is not just an expansion of a scheme, but a major change in the kitchens of every home and the health of every family.”

Eliminating pollution from wood and coal and delivering safe, clean, and modern energy to every household is our government's top priority, she said.

BJP's senior office-bearers, including MLA Punam Sharma, were present in this programme, she wrote.

The Chief Minister said the new free gas connections and cylinders available under the Ujjwala Scheme 3.0 will provide significant relief to the mothers and sisters of Delhi from kitchen smoke.

The use of clean fuel will also make the indoor air safer, take care of the family's health, and reduce harmful emissions like PM2.5 that spread in the outdoor environment, she said.

Highlighting her government’s efforts to counter pollution in the city, the Chief Minister said, “Right from the oath-taking ceremony, our government had initiated the process of incorporating a large number of electric buses into the DTC fleet, giving topmost priority to pollution control in Delhi.”

New e-buses are continuously being introduced on the roads of the capital, making public transport cleaner, more convenient, and pollution-free, she said.

Our resolve to make Delhi's public transport system completely emission-free remains firm. Along with this, regular water sprinkling on heavy traffic routes, extensive dust control campaigns, and the facility of new e-shuttle buses for metro passengers are being continuously strengthened, she wrote on X.

--IANS

