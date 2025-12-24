Delhi HC reserves decision on plea of Karisma Kapoor's kids challenging authenticity of Sunjay Kapur's will

New Delhi, Dec 24 The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its decision on a petition filed by Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor’s children seeking a share in their late father Sunjay Kapur’s personal estate.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Jyoti Singh recorded that all parties have completed filing their written submissions and ordered that no further pleadings would be entertained.

The case arises out of a family dispute concerning the personal estate of the late industrialist, with Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Kapoor, accusing Sunjay Kapur’s third wife Priya Kapur of tampering with his will and trying to grab the entire property.

During the earlier hearings, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the children, had alleged that the purported will was tampered with when Sunjay Kapur was on holiday with his son, and that the individual accused of modifying the document was appointed as a company director just one day after Kapur’s death.

The children have alleged that the will dated March 21, 2025, which bequeaths Sunjay Kapur’s entire personal estate to his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, is forged and the outcome of a “criminal conspiracy” to exclude them and their grandmother, Rani Kapur, from the inheritance.

Earlier on December 22, the Delhi High Court expressed displeasure at the failure of Karisma Kapoor and Rani Kapur to file their written submissions within the stipulated time, even though oral arguments had already concluded.

During Wednesday’s hearing, counsel for Karisma Kapoor and Rani Kapur confirmed that their written submissions had been filed before the Delhi High Court registry, prompting Justice Singh to reserve the decision.

Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, named as plaintiffs in the suit, have sought one-fifth share each in their late father’s property, asserting their rights as legal heirs.

The siblings have claimed that they were in regular contact with their father through meetings, holidays, visits, and electronic communication, and often stayed with him at his Delhi residence.

Sunjay Kapur, who had married Karisma Kapoor in 2003 and divorced her in 2016, died at the age of 53 after suffering a heart attack while playing polo in the UK. He has left behind a property worth about Rs 30,000 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor