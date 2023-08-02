Delhi Hosts Glittering Ceremony to Honor Distinguished Achievers at Inaugural Honorary Doctorate Awards Season 1, 2023
By PNN | Published: August 2, 2023 12:45 PM2023-08-02T12:45:00+5:302023-08-02T12:45:03+5:30
A Night of Triumph: Delhi’s Honorary Doctorate Awards Season 1 Recognizes Trailblazers New Delhi (India), August 2: Delhi witnessed a ...
A Night of Triumph: Delhi’s Honorary Doctorate Awards Season 1 Recognizes Trailblazers
New Delhi (India), August 2: Delhi witnessed a magnificent celebration of brilliance and achievement as the inaugural Honorary Doctorate Awards Season 1, 2023, unfolded at the Mapple Gold Banquet in Paschim Vihar on 29th July, Saturday. Organized by Wadhawan India Career Counseling Services and Rainbow Charitable Trust, in collaboration with WEAA Entertainment, the event lauded the exceptional contributions of more than fifty individuals from diverse fields.
The prestigious ceremony brought together more than 50 distinguished personalities from India and abroad, who were recognized for their outstanding dedication and impact on social welfare and various professions. From inspiring leaders to visionary entrepreneurs, esteemed educators, and skill development experts, the awardees represented a rich tapestry of excellence.
The show organizers, Kamal Wadhawan, Manish Gupta, and Management head Harish Soni, expressed their joy at witnessing the inaugural season’s resounding success. “We are immensely proud to recognize these exceptional individuals who have brought about positive change in their respective domains,” said Kamal Wadhawan.
The coveted Honorary Doctorate degree, conferred with the accreditation of the esteemed “Social Awareness and Peace University” in Florida, United States, added an aura of distinction to the awardees’ achievements. The recognition bestowed upon them serves as a testament to their impact and dedication to their fields.
As the ceremony concluded, the organizers announced plans to expand the Honorary Doctorate Awards show to Pune and Jaipur for the next season, promising even greater celebrations of excellence and inspiration in the years to come. The event was graced by esteemed Chief Guest Mohan Lal Badoli, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Rai constituency, Celebrity guest Kuldeep Sareen (Bollywood Actor) Special guest Jitendra Kaushik (Politician).
List of Awardees:-
1. ROSALIN PARIDA:- NATUROPATHY
2. NIKITA PANDEY:- OCCULTISTS
3. SUNIL KUMAR:- FINE ARTS
4. SHWETA PATIL:- SOCIAL SERVICES
5. GRIMA MALIK:- BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
6. KARUNSH RAGHUWANSHI EDUCATION
7. TANAYA GHOSH :- EDUCATION
8. USHA KIRAN:- NATUROPATHY & COSMETOLOGY
9. M P SINGH:- MEDITATION & HEALING
10. PANKAJ GUPTA:- ASTROLOGY
11. PAWAN KUMAR SINGH:- EDUCATION ADMINISTRATION
12. DEVANSH:- COMPUTER SCIENCE
13. HARKIRAT SINGH:- BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
14. AKSHITA SHARMA:- EDUCATION
15. AZAZ NADIR CHARANIA:- AESTHETICS
16. RAJANI DEVI:- SCIENCE & RESEARCH
17. ASIF ANSARI :- MEDICINE
18. NIKHIL GUMBER:- BUSINESS COACH
19. CH GAYATHRI:- RESEARCH AND SOCIAL INFLUENCER
20. UPAMA KUMARI :- EDUCATION
21. RAM AVATAR TAYAL:- SOCIAL SERVICES
22. SURESH SAINI:- SOCIAL SERVICES
23. PRASHANT KUMAR TIWARI:- SPORTS MANAGEMENT
24. KARIM KAIDWAR:- WILDLIFE SCIENCE
25. MAMTA MOHAN:- SOCIAL SERVICES
26. LAXMI :- AYURVEDIC RESEARCH & Healing
27. SWAPAN KUMAR NATH:- POETRY & WRITING
28. SAIF:- BUSINESS MANAGEMENT
29. MEENU BATH MALIK:- ENGLISH LITERATURE
30. ANANYA:- COSMETOLOGY
32. ABUL QASIM ABBASI:- EDUCATION
33. SURYADEVARA RAMAKRISHNA:- RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
34. YOUNUS MOHAMMED:- ACUPRESSURE HOMEOPATHY MEDICINE
35. DR MOHD SHAHBAZ :- DIABETES REVERSAL
36. ASHOK SAINI:- SOCIAL SERVICES
37. SRINIVAS PATEL PUNYALA:- NATUROPATHY & TRADITIONAL MEDICINE
38. DILIP GOPINATHAN :- BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
39. JYOTI:- NATUROPATHY AND AROMA THERAPY
40. ALWIN VIJAY:- EDUCATION
41. MOHAMMED ANSAR UOOROTHIL:- BLOCKCHAIN AND GLOBAL FINANCE TECHNOLOGY
42. GAURAV MEHROTRA:- BUSINESS MANAGEMENT
43. YASHBANT MOHANTY DOGRA:- MEDICAL COMMUNICATION AND IT HEALTHCARE SERVICES
44. KARTAR SINGH CHOWDHARY:- SOCIAL SERVICES
45. ARADHYA SHUKLA:- EDUCATION
46. AMAYARAA YADAV:- MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER
47. MANISH KUMAR:- COMPILING THE GENEALOGU OF MAHARAJA AGRASEN
48. RAVI AGGARWAL:- SOCIAL SERVICES
49. SACHIN DRUPADA YASHWANT SHIGWAN:- RURAL DEVELOPMENT THOUGHT SOLAR ENERGY
50. KULDEEP SAREEN
51. MANDAKINI CHHABU PATIL :- SOCIAL SERVICES
52. SHAHROZE RIZVI :- MAGNETO ACCU THERAPY & HEALING SCIENCES
53. APPORB MATHUR:- GRAPHICS DESIGNING
54. VIDHI BHATNAGAR:- SPIRITUAL ENERGY HEALER
55. ARUN CHHABRA:- SOCIAL WORKER
56. ANSON GEORGE THOMAS:- ANIMAL REHABILITATION
57. DEEPA GUPTA:- VASTU SHASTRA
58. RAJESH SURENDER KUMAR AGARWAL:- SHARE MARKET
59. Dr. SACHIN TANAJI ETAM:- PHYSIOTHERAPY IN MUSCULOSKELETAL CONDITION
If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app