Delhi Hosts Glittering Ceremony to Honor Distinguished Achievers at Inaugural Honorary Doctorate Awards Season 1, 2023 

A Night of Triumph: Delhi’s Honorary Doctorate Awards Season 1 Recognizes Trailblazers

New Delhi (India), August 2: Delhi witnessed a magnificent celebration of brilliance and achievement as the inaugural Honorary Doctorate Awards Season 1, 2023, unfolded at the Mapple Gold Banquet in Paschim Vihar on 29th July, Saturday. Organized by Wadhawan India Career Counseling Services and Rainbow Charitable Trust, in collaboration with WEAA Entertainment, the event lauded the exceptional contributions of more than fifty individuals from diverse fields.

The prestigious ceremony brought together more than 50 distinguished personalities from India and abroad, who were recognized for their outstanding dedication and impact on social welfare and various professions. From inspiring leaders to visionary entrepreneurs, esteemed educators, and skill development experts, the awardees represented a rich tapestry of excellence.

The show organizers, Kamal Wadhawan, Manish Gupta, and Management head Harish Soni, expressed their joy at witnessing the inaugural season’s resounding success. “We are immensely proud to recognize these exceptional individuals who have brought about positive change in their respective domains,” said Kamal Wadhawan.

The coveted Honorary Doctorate degree, conferred with the accreditation of the esteemed “Social Awareness and Peace University” in Florida, United States, added an aura of distinction to the awardees’ achievements. The recognition bestowed upon them serves as a testament to their impact and dedication to their fields.

As the ceremony concluded, the organizers announced plans to expand the Honorary Doctorate Awards show to Pune and Jaipur for the next season, promising even greater celebrations of excellence and inspiration in the years to come. The event was graced by esteemed Chief Guest Mohan Lal Badoli, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Rai constituency, Celebrity guest Kuldeep Sareen (Bollywood Actor) Special guest Jitendra Kaushik (Politician).

List of Awardees:-

1. ROSALIN PARIDA:- NATUROPATHY

2. NIKITA PANDEY:- OCCULTISTS

3. SUNIL KUMAR:- FINE ARTS

4. SHWETA PATIL:- SOCIAL SERVICES

5. GRIMA MALIK:- BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

6. KARUNSH RAGHUWANSHI EDUCATION

7. TANAYA GHOSH :- EDUCATION

8. USHA KIRAN:- NATUROPATHY & COSMETOLOGY

9. M P SINGH:- MEDITATION & HEALING

10. PANKAJ GUPTA:- ASTROLOGY

11. PAWAN KUMAR SINGH:- EDUCATION ADMINISTRATION

12. DEVANSH:- COMPUTER SCIENCE

13. HARKIRAT SINGH:- BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

14. AKSHITA SHARMA:- EDUCATION

15. AZAZ NADIR CHARANIA:- AESTHETICS

16. RAJANI DEVI:- SCIENCE & RESEARCH

17. ASIF ANSARI :- MEDICINE

18. NIKHIL GUMBER:- BUSINESS COACH

19. CH GAYATHRI:- RESEARCH AND SOCIAL INFLUENCER

20. UPAMA KUMARI :- EDUCATION

21. RAM AVATAR TAYAL:- SOCIAL SERVICES

22. SURESH SAINI:- SOCIAL SERVICES

23. PRASHANT KUMAR TIWARI:- SPORTS MANAGEMENT

24. KARIM KAIDWAR:- WILDLIFE SCIENCE

25. MAMTA MOHAN:- SOCIAL SERVICES

26. LAXMI :- AYURVEDIC RESEARCH & Healing

27. SWAPAN KUMAR NATH:- POETRY & WRITING

28. SAIF:- BUSINESS MANAGEMENT

29. MEENU BATH MALIK:- ENGLISH LITERATURE

30. ANANYA:- COSMETOLOGY

32. ABUL QASIM ABBASI:- EDUCATION

33. SURYADEVARA RAMAKRISHNA:- RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

34. YOUNUS MOHAMMED:- ACUPRESSURE HOMEOPATHY MEDICINE

35. DR MOHD SHAHBAZ :- DIABETES REVERSAL

36. ASHOK SAINI:- SOCIAL SERVICES

37. SRINIVAS PATEL PUNYALA:- NATUROPATHY & TRADITIONAL MEDICINE

38. DILIP GOPINATHAN :- BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

39. JYOTI:- NATUROPATHY AND AROMA THERAPY

40. ALWIN VIJAY:- EDUCATION

41. MOHAMMED ANSAR UOOROTHIL:- BLOCKCHAIN AND GLOBAL FINANCE TECHNOLOGY

42. GAURAV MEHROTRA:- BUSINESS MANAGEMENT

43. YASHBANT MOHANTY DOGRA:- MEDICAL COMMUNICATION AND IT HEALTHCARE SERVICES

44. KARTAR SINGH CHOWDHARY:- SOCIAL SERVICES

45. ARADHYA SHUKLA:- EDUCATION

46. AMAYARAA YADAV:- MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER

47. MANISH KUMAR:- COMPILING THE GENEALOGU OF MAHARAJA AGRASEN

48. RAVI AGGARWAL:- SOCIAL SERVICES

49. SACHIN DRUPADA YASHWANT SHIGWAN:- RURAL DEVELOPMENT THOUGHT SOLAR ENERGY

50. KULDEEP SAREEN

51. MANDAKINI CHHABU PATIL :- SOCIAL SERVICES

52. SHAHROZE RIZVI :- MAGNETO ACCU THERAPY & HEALING SCIENCES

53. APPORB MATHUR:- GRAPHICS DESIGNING

54. VIDHI BHATNAGAR:- SPIRITUAL ENERGY HEALER

55. ARUN CHHABRA:- SOCIAL WORKER

56. ANSON GEORGE THOMAS:- ANIMAL REHABILITATION

57. DEEPA GUPTA:- VASTU SHASTRA

58. RAJESH SURENDER KUMAR AGARWAL:- SHARE MARKET

59. Dr. SACHIN TANAJI ETAM:- PHYSIOTHERAPY IN MUSCULOSKELETAL CONDITION

