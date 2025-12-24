Delhi Metro expansion to boost 'Ease of Living' in national capital: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], December 24 : Delhi Metro's Phase V(A) Project will expand the National capital's metro network, thus boosting 'ease of living' and reducing congestion, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Taking it to a social media post on X, PM Modi said, "Delhi's infrastructure gets a major boost! Cabinet's approval for three new corridors as part of Delhi Metro's Phase V(A) Project will expand our capital's metro network, thus boosting 'Ease of Living' and reducing congestion."

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved three new corridors, namely R.K Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (9.913 Kms); Aerocity to IGD Airport T-1 (2.263 kms); Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj (3.9 kms) as part of Delhi Metro's Phase - V(A) project consisting of 16.076 kms.

Under the approved plan, 13 new stations including 10 underground and 3 elevated, will be constructed over a project duration of three years.

Total project cost is Rs 12014.91 crore, which will be sourced from Government of India, Government of Delhi, and international funding agencies, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while announcing the Cabinet decision earlier in the day.

"The Central Vista corridor will provide connectivity to all the Kartavya Bhawans thereby providing door step connectivity to the office goers and visitors in this area. With this connectivity around 60,000 office goers and 2 lakh visitors will get benefitted on daily basis. These corridors will further reduce pollution and usage of fossil fuels enhancing ease of living," he said.

"The Phase-IV A expansion will add 16 kilometres to the Delhi Metro network. With this addition, the total length of the Delhi Metro is expected to cross 400 kilometres, further strengthening urban mobility in the National Capital Region," he added.

As per the government data, a total of 12 metro lines of about 395 km with 289 stations are being operated by DMRC in Delhi and NCR at present, catering to an average of 65 lakh passenger journeys per day.

