Delhi MP urges creation of national cybersecurity certification council

New Delhi, Nov 9 Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, on Sunday urged the Central government to establish a National Cybersecurity Certification Council to strengthen India’s cyber defence and ensure the safety of its expanding digital ecosystem.

In a letter to Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, Khandelwal said that while India’s rapid digital transformation has revolutionised governance, business, and public services, it has also triggered a surge in cyber frauds, data breaches, and misuse of digital platforms.

“The same technology that empowers can also endanger — it is time we create strong institutional safeguards,” Khandelwal said in his letter.

He proposed the creation of a National Cybersecurity Certification Body to promote and standardise cybersecurity education, certifications, and skill development across the country. The initiative, he added, would align with the Government’s Digital India and Viksit Bharat vision, to build a workforce capable of protecting the nation’s digital assets.

“The mission should be to strengthen India’s cybersecurity talent pool through structured training, certification, and applied research — ensuring that every digital citizen is both empowered and secure,” he emphasised.

Khandelwal suggested that the proposed council offer globally benchmarked certifications such as Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI), Certified Network Defender (CND), Certified Security Analyst (CSA), Licensed Penetration Tester (LPT), and Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO). These programmes, he said, would help develop skilled ethical hackers, forensic experts, and cybersecurity leaders.

He added that the council would help bridge the talent gap in India’s cybersecurity sector, train professionals, and promote cyber awareness among citizens, entrepreneurs, and government officials.

“India’s aspiration to become the world’s leading technology hub must rest on a strong cybersecurity foundation,” Khandelwal said. “A National Cybersecurity Certification Council will ensure that India’s digital progress remains safe, self-reliant, and globally competitive.”

