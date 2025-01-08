Delhi polls: Centre swings into action on movement of unaccounted cash, bullion

New Delhi, Jan 8 In a bid to ensure clean and fair Delhi Assembly elections, the Income Tax Department on Wednesday set up a 24x7 control room with a toll-free number to maintain vigil on the movement of unaccounted cash, bullion and other valuables.

In an effort to assist the Election Commission of India (ECI) in curbing the role of black money in elections, the Directorate of Income Tax (Investigation), Delhi has made several arrangements to keep a vigil on the movement of unaccounted cash, bullion and other valuables — likely/suspected to be used for electoral purposes, during the Model Code of Conduct within the NCT of Delhi.

Among other measures, the Directorate has opened a 24X7 control room at Civic Centre, New Delhi, and has also issued a toll-free number (1800111309) where any person can communicate with and give any information to the Income Tax Department regarding suspicious movement/distribution of cash, bullion, precious metals etc.

“Residents can contact the toll-free number and callers to the Control Room need not disclose any personal details, such as name or other details of identity. What is vital is that the information received is credible and actionable,” said the I-T Department.

The Control Room will be functional during the entire period of the Model Code of Conduct in Delhi — from the date of the announcement of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2025, till these are over.

“In the spirit of free and fair elections, the citizens are requested to extend their help by sharing relevant information with the Directorate on the above-mentioned numbers, in respect of NCT of Delhi. The identity of the informant shall be kept secret,” said the Department.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced February 5 as the date of voting for the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly and the results will be declared on February 8.

