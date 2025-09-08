Delhi: Sirsa announces plan to skill youth for employment in Khadi sector

New Delhi, Sep 8 Delhi Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday that the Delhi government is set to launch its Rs 50-crore skill programme for unemployed youth through the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB).

After chairing a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Sirsa said that the skilling programme focuses on training unemployed youth, artisans, and aims to create jobs while keeping traditional crafts alive.

Under the scheme, at least 50 per cent of the spots will go to SC/ST/OBC/EWS groups and women. The scheme will give toolkits to 2,500 artisans and exposure visits to 500. It will also enable the setting up of training centres in every Delhi district, he said.

In 2025-26, it will train over 13,900 people with help from partners like NSDC, NIESBUD, and NGOs, he said, adding that the scheme guarantees 20 per cent self-employment and 50 per cent paid jobs.

Courses cover real-world skills like apparel merchandising, logistics work, IT help desk, self-employed tailoring, and Khadi fashion making, he said.

Trainees will get daily classes on AI, digital tools, marketing, and soft skills. They will also get Rs 400 per month for up to five months, plus help with loans and certificates after training, he said.

Sirsa, who has been steering the revival of DKVIB, emphasised the scheme’s role in honouring India’s handloom legacy.

“Our government is dedicated to preserving the timeless artistry of Khadi and village industries, all while equipping our youth with tools for the future,” he stated.

“The plan is to blend heritage crafts with AI and digital training. This will help the Board create jobs and build a model that inspires self-reliance, aligning with PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision,” he said.

The scheme includes a key Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) that will last up to 10 days, blending hands-on upskilling with business basics to turn small crafts into thriving jobs – all based on guidelines from the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, he said.

“This programme ties in with big national plans like the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and Interest Subsidy Eligibility Certification from KVIC, weaving in extra support for loans and grants,” the Minister added.

The programme will build on recent steps like DKVIB’s fashion show, where models showed Vedic styles with special textiles from many states.

He said in 2026-27, the Delhi government will try and expand the scheme with more people trained, like 5,750 youth and 8,625 artisans, plus new classes and funding from CSR and the Centre.

